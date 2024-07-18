Passenger train derails in India, killing at least 2 passengers and injuring 20 others

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — A passenger train derailed on Thursday in northern India, killing at least two passengers and injuring 20 others, a railroad official said. The cause of the accident is being investigated.

Naveen Kumar, a state relief commissioner, said dozens of rescuers, a 40-member team of doctors and paramedics, and 15 ambulances have reached the site of the accident. The injured have been moved to hospitals and government health centers in the area, he said.

The train was on its way to Dibrugarh, a town in northeastern Assam state, from the northern city of Chandigarh when it derailed near the town of Gonda, causing six coaches to derail and two to overturn, Kumar said. Gonda is about 120 kilometers (70 miles) northeast of Lucknow, the state capital.