Nation & World News

Passenger plane crashes in Brazil's Sao Paulo state. It's unclear how many people were aboard

Local media in Brazil say that a plane able to carry dozens of passengers crashed in Brazil’s Sao Paulo state
23 minutes ago

SAO PAULO (AP) — A plane able to carry dozens of passengers crashed in Brazil's Sao Paulo state on Friday, local media reported, but it was not immediately clear how many people were aboard.

The local firefighters corps confirmed that the plane fell in the city of Vinhedo, but did not offer more details.

Brazil’s TV GloboNews showed footage of a large area on fire and smoke coming out of an apparent plane fuselage. Additional footage on GloboNews showed a plane drifting downward vertically, spiraling as it fell.

Brazil’s airport authority Infraero did not immediately confirm the information after a request from The Associated Press. No local airlines immediately reported one of their planes to be missing.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Brazilian authorities reinforce troops after clashes between Indigenous peoples and...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon rainforest is down to lowest level since 2016...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Severe drought has returned to the Amazon. And it's happening earlier than expected
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

5 people killed in a helicopter crash in the mountains northwest of Nepal's capital
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Israeli troops launch a new assault into Gaza's Khan Younis as mediators push for...11m ago
Israel-Hamas war latest: Palestinians flee parts of south Gaza as Israel launches a new...13m ago
FDA approves first nasal spray to treat dangerous allergic reactions14m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

From skeet to track, 10 medal winners in the Summer Olympics have Georgia ties
Passengers sue Delta over refunds from July meltdown, cancellations
Soldier in My Lai massacre lived quietly in Georgia for decades