Passenger in Offset's car arrested for concealed weapon

FILE - This Sunday, June 23, 2019, file photo shows Offset arriving at the BET Awards in Los Angeles. Police say a passenger in a car driven by Migos rapper Offset was arrested in Beverly Hills, California , Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, on charges of carrying a concealed, loaded firearm in public. The Beverly Hills Police Department tweeted that 20-year-old Marcelo Almanzar is being held on a $35,000 bail. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Richard Shotwell

Police say a passenger in a car driven by Migos rapper Offset was arrested in Beverly Hills, California on charges of carrying a concealed, loaded firearm in public

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — A passenger in a car driven by Migos rapper Offset was arrested in Beverly Hills, California Saturday evening on charges of carrying a concealed, loaded firearm in public, police said.

The Beverly Hills Police Department tweeted that 20-year-old Marcelo Almanzar is being held on a $35,000 bail.

Offset livestreamed himself being questioned by police on his Instagram account. The video has since been deleted and he was later released.

Police said they received information from a passerby about a person who pointed a weapon at him from a vehicle, which patrol units stopped and investigated.

Officials added that reports that Offset had been arrested were inaccurate.

