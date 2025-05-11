Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Passenger bus skids off a cliff in Sri Lanka, killing 8 people and injuring more than 30 others

A passenger bus has skidded off a cliff in Sri Lanka’s tea-growing hill country, killing eight people and injuring more than 30 others
1 hour ago

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — A passenger bus skidded off a cliff in Sri Lanka’s tea-growing hill country on Sunday, killing eight people and injuring more than 30 others.

The accident occurred in the early hours of Sunday near the town of Kotmale, about 140 kilometers (86 miles) east of Colombo, the capital, in a mountainous area of central Sri Lanka, police said. The driver was injured and among those admitted to the hospital for treatment, police added.

The bus was operated by a state-run travel company, police said.

Deadly bus accidents are common in Sri Lanka, especially in the mountainous regions, often due to reckless driving and poorly maintained and narrow roads.

More Stories

The Latest

A man prepares to vote during a general election in Tirana, Albania Sunday, May 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Vlasov Sulaj)

Credit: AP

Albanian election sees old rivals, new parties and an ambitious promise of European Union membership

6m ago

Dutch-led Suriname team digitizes 100,000 documents to preserve Jewish history in the Caribbean

15m ago

Reilly Smith scores with 0.4 seconds left, Golden Knights stun Oilers 4-3 in Game 3

32m ago

Featured

The Midtown Atlanta skyline is shown in the background as an employee works in Cargill's new office, Jan. 16, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta’s recovering office market braces for potential tariff impact

Fears that tariffs could spark a recession, increase layoffs and spike construction costs have the office sector on pins and needles.

What’s in a name? New MARTA station name a nod to sports before World Cup

MARTA’s Board of Directors voted to change the name in time for the FIFA games and the 300,000 visitors expected to descend on Atlanta.

Trooper pulled to safety after patrol vehicle overturns in South Georgia creek

A Georgia State Patrol trooper is recovering after his patrol vehicle went into a creek during a pursuit and other officers pulled him to safety.