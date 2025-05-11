Nation & World News
Passenger bus skids off a cliff in Sri Lanka, killing 21 people and injuring at least 14 others

A passenger bus has skidded off a cliff in Sri Lanka’s tea-growing hill country, killing 21 people and injuring at least 14 others
Onlookers watch as rescue workers search the debris at the site of a bus crash near the town of Kotmale, Sri Lanka Sunday, May 11, 2025. (AP Photo)

By BHARATHA MALLAWARACHI – Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — A passenger bus skidded off a cliff in Sri Lanka’s tea-growing hill country on Sunday, killing 21 people and injuring at least 14 others, an official said.

The accident occurred in the early hours of Sunday near the town of Kotmale, about 140 kilometers (86 miles) east of Colombo, the capital, in a mountainous area of central Sri Lanka, police said.

Deputy Minister of Transport and Highways Prasanna Gunasena told the media that 21 people died in the accident and 14 others are being treated in hospitals.

Local television showed the bus lying overturned at the bottom of a precipice while workers and others helped remove injured people from the rubble.

The driver was injured and among those admitted to the hospital for treatment. At the time of the accident, nearly 50 people were traveling on the bus.

The bus was operated by a state-run bus company, police said.

Deadly bus accidents are common in Sri Lanka, especially in the mountainous regions, often due to reckless driving and poorly maintained and narrow roads.

Onlookers watch as rescue workers search the debris at the site of a bus accident near the town of Kotmale, Sri Lanka Sunday, May 11, 2025. (AP Photo)

