Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Passenger bus skids off a cliff in Sri Lanka, killing 21 people and injuring 35

A passenger bus has skidded off a cliff in Sri Lanka’s tea-growing hill country, killing 21 people and injuring 35 others
Onlookers watch as rescue workers search the debris at the site of a bus crash near the town of Kotmale, Sri Lanka Sunday, May 11, 2025. (AP Photo)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Onlookers watch as rescue workers search the debris at the site of a bus crash near the town of Kotmale, Sri Lanka Sunday, May 11, 2025. (AP Photo)
By BHARATHA MALLAWARACHI – Associated Press
Updated 57 minutes ago

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — A passenger bus skidded off a cliff in Sri Lanka’s tea-growing hill country on Sunday, killing 21 people and injuring 35 others, a police spokesman said.

The accident occurred in the early hours of Sunday near the town of Kotmale, about 140 kilometers (86 miles) east of Colombo, the capital, in a mountainous area of central Sri Lanka, police said.

Police spokesman Buddhika Manathunga said 21 people died and another 35 were being treated in hospitals.

Local television showed the bus lying overturned at the bottom of a precipice while workers and others helped remove injured people from the rubble.

The driver was injured and among those admitted to the hospital for treatment. At the time of the accident, nearly 50 people were traveling on the bus.

Manathunga said police launched an investigation to ascertain whether the driver's recklessness or a technical fault of the bus caused the accident.

The bus was operated by a state-run bus company, police said.

Deadly bus accidents are common in Sri Lanka, especially in the mountainous regions, often due to reckless driving and poorly maintained and narrow roads.

Onlookers watch as rescue workers search the debris at the site of a bus accident near the town of Kotmale, Sri Lanka Sunday, May 11, 2025. (AP Photo)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

The Latest

People from Christian and Muslim communities hold a demonstration to show their support with Pakistan Army, a day after the ceasefire between Indian and Pakistan, in Lahore, Pakistan, Sunday, May 11, 2025. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaduary)

Credit: AP

India claims its strikes inside Pakistan territory last week killed over 100 militants

5m ago

Ukrainian president welcomes Russian overtures, but says ceasefire must come before peace talks

46m ago

Whoops, waves, tears: Faithful react to Pope Leo's first Sunday blessing in St. Peter's Square

49m ago

Featured

The Midtown Atlanta skyline is shown in the background as an employee works in Cargill's new office, Jan. 16, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta’s recovering office market braces for potential tariff impact

Fears that tariffs could spark a recession, increase layoffs and spike construction costs have the office sector on pins and needles.

What’s in a name? New MARTA station name a nod to sports before World Cup

MARTA’s Board of Directors voted to change the name in time for the FIFA games and the 300,000 visitors expected to descend on Atlanta.

Trooper pulled to safety after patrol vehicle overturns in South Georgia creek

A Georgia State Patrol trooper is recovering after his patrol vehicle went into a creek during a pursuit and other officers pulled him to safety.