Passenger bus skids off a cliff in Sri Lanka, killing 21 people and injuring 35

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — A passenger bus skidded off a cliff in Sri Lanka’s tea-growing hill country on Sunday, killing 21 people and injuring 35 others, a police spokesman said.

The accident occurred in the early hours of Sunday near the town of Kotmale, about 140 kilometers (86 miles) east of Colombo, the capital, in a mountainous area of central Sri Lanka, police said.

Police spokesman Buddhika Manathunga said 21 people died and another 35 were being treated in hospitals.