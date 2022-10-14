ajc logo
X

Passenger bus hits a roadside bomb in central Mali; 6 dead

National & World News
By BABA AHMED, Associated Press
Oct 14, 2022
Authorities in central Mali say at least six people are dead after a passenger bus struck a roadside bomb

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — A passenger bus struck a roadside bomb in central Mali, killing at least six people and wounding many others, authorities said Friday.

The explosion took place Thursday in the village of Songo, 12 kilometers (7 miles) from Bandiagara, said local official Bachirou Tall.

“There were many people seriously injured who were taken to Sevare’s hospital, in Mopti region, and for the moment we don’t have information on their condition," Tall told The Associated Press.

The attack has not been claimed but bears the hallmark of al-Qaida-linked extremist groups who are known for placing mines on roads to target Malian army vehicles and U.N. peacekeepers.

In December 2021, an attack by gunmen identifying themselves as jihadists on a public transportation bus killed at least 30 people, most of whom burned to death in the bus.

Bandiagara was once a tourist hub for Western travelers coming to hike through Mali's Dogon country. However, the Islamic extremists who once were contained to the country's north have infiltrated the central part of Mali, making the area unsafe for tourism.

In 2012 extremists held the main centers of northern Mali but French troops pushed the rebels out of the towns in 2013. But the jihadists continued to operate in Mali's vast northern desert areas, attacking government targets.

Security concerns across the country have deepened since the French military withdrew its troops from Mali. France's decision to move its forces to neighboring Niger came after relations sharply deteriorated with Mali's junta leader Col. Assimi Goita, the man who seized power in an August 2020 coup.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Matt Rourke

This time, Braves were part of someone else’s storybook run7h ago

Breakdown: No. 1 Georgia 55, Vanderbilt 0
7h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Five observations on the Braves’ loss to the Phillies in the NLDS
7h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Braves’ Dansby Swanson said future isn’t on his mind right now
8h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Braves’ Dansby Swanson said future isn’t on his mind right now
8h ago

Credit: TNS

‘I’m speechless’: Braves grapple with season ending long before they expected
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: Uncredited

Iran officials say Tehran prison blaze has been extinguished
5m ago
Cronenworth, Padres rally to stun Dodgers 5-3 to reach NLCS
43m ago
MLB Playoffs: Astros, Padres, Phils advance, Guardians close
54m ago
Featured

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Week 9 high school football scoreboard
DEBATE RECAP: Warnock, Walker face off for U.S. Senate
AJC publishes 2022 voter guide in partnership with Atlanta Civic Circle
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top