Passenger boat in Bangladesh sinks, 21 dead, others missing

Around 50 passengers were missing after the sinking Friday evening in a large open body of water the eastern district of Brahmanbaria, according to initial reports from officials and Bangladeshi media.

Bangladesh is a delta nation where water transport is heavily used to move people and goods. But deadly accidents are common because of unskilled operation and poor enforcement of safety rules. The country is crisscrossed by 230 rivers, and during the monsoon season some low-lying areas fill with water and are also used by boats.