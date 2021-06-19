Partygoers, police injured at curfew-busting rave in France

The tensions erupted in a field near the Brittany town of Redon on Friday night, just two days before France lifts an overnight virus curfew that's been in place for more than eight months — and has prompted growing frustration among young people.

Police repeatedly fired tear gas and charged clusters of violent partygoers who hurled metal balls, gasoline bombs and other projectiles at security forces, according to images of the clashes shared online and the top government official in the region, prefect Emmanuel Berthier. Local authorities estimated about 1,500 people took part.