Parton, Gabby Barrett, Jimmie Allen to perform at ACM Awards

Country superstar and host Parton will be performing with fellow East Tennessee native Kelsea Ballerini on a song from Parton's upcoming new album and novel, "Run, Rose, Run." Co-hosts Barrett and Allen will be the first performance of the March 7 awards show with a two-song set. The ACM Awards will be held in Las Vegas and livestreamed on Prime Video.

Leading nominee Chris Young also has a couple of performances including his song “Raised on Country,” and a collaboration with Mitchell Tenpenny. Newcomer Brittney Spencer will make her ACM debut with a performance with Brothers Osborne.