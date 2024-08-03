Nation & World News

Parties in lawsuits seeking damages for Maui fires reach $4B global settlement, court filings say

A court filing says the parties in lawsuits seeking damages for last year’s Maui wildfires have reached a $4 billion global settlement
FILE - Waiola Church and nearby Lahaina Hongwanji Mission are engulfed in flames along Wainee Street, Aug. 8, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The parties involved in Lahaina wildfire lawsuits against the state of Hawaii, Maui County and utilities are close to a global settlement of claims that will be worth a little over $4 billion, Gov. Josh Green told The Associated Press on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. (Matthew Thayer/The Maui News via AP, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Waiola Church and nearby Lahaina Hongwanji Mission are engulfed in flames along Wainee Street, Aug. 8, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The parties involved in Lahaina wildfire lawsuits against the state of Hawaii, Maui County and utilities are close to a global settlement of claims that will be worth a little over $4 billion, Gov. Josh Green told The Associated Press on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. (Matthew Thayer/The Maui News via AP, File)
By AUDREY McAVOY and JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER – Associated Press
Updated 53 minutes ago

HONOLULU (AP) — The parties in lawsuits seeking damages for last year's Maui wildfires have reached a $4 billion global settlement, a court filing said Friday, nearly one year after the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century.

The term sheet with details of the settlement is not publicly available, but the liaison attorneys filed a motion saying the global settlement seeks to resolve all Maui fire claims for $4.037 billion. The motion asks the judge to order that insurers can’t separately go after the defendants to recoup money paid to policyholders.

The settlement was reached amid fears that Hawaiian Electric, the power company that some blame for sparking the blaze, could be on the brink of bankruptcy. The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is investigating the Aug. 8, 2023 fires that killed 102 people and destroyed the historic downtown area of Lahaina.

Gilbert Keith-Agaran, a Maui attorney who represents victims, including families who lost relatives, said the amount was “woefully short.” But he said it was a deal plaintiffs needed to consider given Hawaiian Electric’s limited assets and potential bankruptcy.

The agreement was the first step toward getting fire victims compensation, said Jake Lowenthal, a Maui attorney selected as one of four liaisons for the coordination of the cases. More work needs to be done on how to divvy up the amount.

“We’re under no illusions that this is going to make Maui whole,” Lowenthal told The Associated Press. “We know for a fact that it’s not going to make up for what they lost.”

Thomas Leonard, who lost his Front Street condo in the fire and spent hours in the ocean behind a seawall hiding from the flames, welcomed the news.

“It gives us something to work with," he said. "I’m going to need that money to rebuild.”

Hawaiian Electric said the settlement will help reestablish the company’s financial stability. Payments would begin after final approval and were expected no earlier than the middle of next year, it said.

“For the many affected parties to work with such commitment and focus to reach resolution in a uniquely complex case is a powerful demonstration of how Hawaii comes together in times of crisis,” CEO Sheelee Kimura said in a statement.

The seven defendants will pay the $4.037 billion to compensate those who already have brought claims, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said. He called the proposed settlement an agreement in principle and said it would "help our people heal.”

“My priority as governor was to expedite the agreement and to avoid protracted and painful lawsuits so as many resources as possible would go to those affected by the wildfires as quickly as possible,” he said in a statement.

He said it was unprecedented to settle lawsuits like this in only one year.

"It will be good that our people don't have to wait to rebuild their lives as long as others have in many places that have suffered similar tragedies," Green said. On Wednesday, Green told the AP in an interview the settlement money would be important for Lahaina's recovery.

More than 600 lawsuits have been filed over the deaths and destruction caused by the fires, which burned thousands of homes and displaced 12,000 people. In the spring, a judge appointed mediators and ordered all parties to participate in settlement talks.

Defendant Maui County said the agreement represents a shared commitment between the parties to continue negotiating in good faith towards a larger, detailed resolution that would seek to equitably distribute the settlement money.

The state’s largest landowner, Kamehameha Schools, a charitable trust formerly known as the Bishop Estate, said it’s agreed to contribute a portion of the settlement assuming a final binding agreement is reached.

Two other defendants, Hawaiian Telcom and West Maui Land Co., did not immediately respond to email messages or phone calls seeking comment.

Spectrum/Charter Communications declined to comment.

FILE - A wasteland of burned out homes and obliterated communities is left on Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii, following the wildfire that devastated the area. The parties involved in Lahaina wildfire lawsuits against the state of Hawaii, Maui County and utilities are close to a global settlement of claims that will be worth a little over $4 billion, Gov. Josh Green told The Associated Press on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Crews work to clean debris and repave roads, Saturday, July 6, 2024, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The parties in lawsuits seeking damages for last year’s Maui wildfires have reached a $4 billion global settlement, a court filing said Friday, Aug. 2. The agreement comes nearly one year after the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century killed 102 people and destroyed the historic downtown area of Lahaina on Maui. The Aug. 8, 2023, wildfire burned thousands of homes and displaced 12,000 people. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - A general view shows the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii, Aug. 17, 2023. The parties in lawsuits seeking damages for last year’s Maui wildfires have reached a $4 billion global settlement, a court filing said Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. The agreement comes nearly one year after the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century killed 102 people and destroyed the historic downtown area of Lahaina on Maui. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A visitor walks by photos of victims of the August 2023 wildfire at a memorial near the Lahaina Bypass highway on Saturday, July 6, 2024, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The parties in lawsuits seeking damages for last year’s Maui wildfires have reached a $4 billion global settlement, a court filing said Friday, Aug. 2. The agreement comes nearly one year after the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century killed 102 people and destroyed the historic downtown area of Lahaina on Maui. The Aug. 8, 2023, wildfire burned thousands of homes and displaced 12,000 people.(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Shelee Kimura, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hawaiian Electric, appears before the House Committee on Energy and Commerce on Capitol Hill, Sept. 28, 2023, in Washington. The parties in lawsuits seeking damages for last year's Maui wildfires have reached a $4 billion global settlement, a court filing said Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, nearly one year after the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Hawaii Gov. Josh Green speaks at the 2024 summer meeting of the National Governors Association on Thursday, July 11, 2024, in Salt Lake City. Green said Wednesday, July 31, that the parties in Lahaina wildfire lawsuits against the state, Maui County and utilities are close to a global settlement of claims that will be worth a little over $4 billion. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Some Ohio residents can now get $25,000 for injuries in $600 million train derailment...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Fires in the West are becoming ever bigger, consuming. Why and what can be done?
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Wildfires in Colorado burn dozens of homes and structures, threaten hundreds more
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Hendren

Massive fire at Atlanta apartments happened during ‘unsanctioned’ party
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Some Yankee Stadium bleachers fans chant `U-S-A!' during `O Canada' before game against...6m ago
Gleyber Torres pulled by Aaron Boone for lack of hustle in Yankees' 8-5 loss to Blue Jays20m ago
Michigan voters to choose party candidates for crucial Senate race in battleground state22m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Viral Kendrick Lamar-spitting Dem from Harris rally speaks
AJC INVESTIGATION
How state patrol pursuits endanger Georgians
Russian hacker prosecuted in Georgia among prisoners swapped by U.S.