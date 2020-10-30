Partial lockdown imposed in Belgium, EU's worst-hit country

France, with proportionally fewer than half the cases, announced a second, full nationwide lockdown Wednesday. Belgium, however, will still allow people to travel to their hotel or secondary residence, often on the coast or in the verdant Ardennes hills.

The one-week school vacation which started Friday will be extended for an extra week.

After surpassing the spring record on Thursday, the number of hospital patients in Belgium, a nation of 11.5 million, broke the 6,000-mark and stood at 6,187, a rise of 263 in a day.

“Unfortunately, we cannot yet see the long-expected turnaround in figures,” said virologist Steven Van Gucht. He said that the true total of infections is higher than reported because testing has been reduced for specific categories of people.

Patients in intensive care units reached 1,057 from 993 the day earlier, and virologists have warned that unless tougher measures have a quick impact the saturation point of 2,000 patients will be reached on Nov. 6.

___

Follow all of AP's coronavirus pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Ambulance crew work as a patient arrives at the CHR CItadelle hospital in Liege, Belgium, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. Belgium has announced restrictive measures across the country in an effort to curb the fast-rising tide of COVID-19, coronavirus cases. (AP Photo/Valentin Bianchi) Credit: Valentin Bianchi Credit: Valentin Bianchi

A nurse looks over a chart as an ambulance crew arrive with a patient at the CHR CItadelle hospital in Liege, Belgium, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. Belgium has announced restrictive measures across the country in an effort to curb the fast-rising tide of COVID-19, coronavirus cases. (AP Photo/Valentin Bianchi) Credit: Valentin Bianchi Credit: Valentin Bianchi

Ambulance crew work as a patient arrives at the CHR CItadelle hospital in Liege, Belgium, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. Belgium has announced restrictive measures across the country in an effort to curb the fast-rising tide of COVID-19, coronavirus cases. (AP Photo/Valentin Bianchi) Credit: Valentin Bianchi Credit: Valentin Bianchi

A member of medical staff wheels a patient on a bed as he arrives at the CHR CItadelle hospital in Liege, Belgium, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. Belgium has announced restrictive measures across the country in an effort to curb the fast-rising tide of COVID-19, coronavirus cases. (AP Photo/Valentin Bianchi) Credit: Valentin Bianchi Credit: Valentin Bianchi

Ambulance crew work as a patient arrives at the CHR CItadelle hospital in Liege, Belgium, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. Belgium has announced restrictive measures across the country in an effort to curb the fast-rising tide of COVID-19, coronavirus cases. (AP Photo/Valentin Bianchi) Credit: Valentin Bianchi Credit: Valentin Bianchi