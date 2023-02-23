X
Dark Mode Toggle

Part of mall parking garage collapses in suburban Milwaukee

National & World News
Updated 6 minutes ago
A section of a parking garage at a suburban Milwaukee shopping mall has collapsed

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A section of a suburban Milwaukee shopping mall parking garage collapsed Thursday. Authorities said they don't believe anyone was injured.

News outlets tweeted and broadcast footage showing a section of the top two floors of the three-story garage at Bayshore Mall in Glendale laying on the first floor buried beneath a 10-foot high mound of snow.

North Shore Fire/Rescue Chief Robert Whitaker told reporters during a question-and-answer session at the scene that he was “fairly confident" no one was hurt, but firefighters would continue to search the snow mound.

“We dodged a bullet on this one, we certainly did,” Glendale Mayor Bryan Kennedy told reporters.

Whitaker said it appears snow had been piled on the third floor, and the extra weight may have played a role in the collapse. The garage was built in 2005 and 2006, Kennedy said.

The Milwaukee area has received about 23. 7 inches of snow since December, including 1.5 inches of wet sleet on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

“I don’t know why (the garage collapsed), but it appears snow would have some likely impact,” the chief said. “Piling snow on a property, especially if it's elevated, probably not a good idea.”

A slab of concrete fell from a parking garage in Milwaukee in June 2010, killing 15-year-old Jared Kellner and injuring two other people. A Milwaukee County jury ruled four years later that the insurance company for the firm that installed the panel owed $39 million in connection with the incident.

___

This story has been updated to correct the day in the first paragraph to Thursday, instead of Friday.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Kemp moves to take command of GOP, leaving state party behind10h ago

Credit: Courtesy of MARTA

MARTA moving ahead with construction of Summerhill transit line
4h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Teen charged with murder in Peachtree City 11 days after father killed at bank
1h ago

Credit: csutom

Milton councilman cited for ethics violations sues resident who filed complaint
5h ago

Credit: csutom

Milton councilman cited for ethics violations sues resident who filed complaint
5h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Trump attorneys: Special grand jury probe ‘a clown show’
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Stocks climb, breaking a 4-day losing streak for Wall Street
6m ago
Trump investigation: Could grand juror's words tank charges?
8m ago
Northern border immigrant death highlights crossing spike
8m ago
Featured

Tara movie theater in Atlanta: 5 things to know
6h ago
Judge rules against Justice Department over communications in Georgia voting lawsuit
Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Mercer partner on rural healthcare for children
10h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top