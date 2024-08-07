Breaking: Lauryn Hill and the Fugees cancel upcoming tour, including Atlanta stop
Nation & World News

Part of a hotel on Germany's Mosel River collapses. 2 people are dead and 2 are trapped

German authorities say that part of a hotel in Germany collapsed, leaving two people dead and two others still trapped in the wreckage hours later
Updated 1 hour ago

BERLIN (AP) — Part of a hotel in a winemaking town on the Mosel River in western Germany collapsed, leaving two people dead and two others still trapped in the wreckage hours later, authorities said Wednesday.

Fourteen people were in the hotel in Kroev when one story of the building collapsed at about 11 p.m. Tuesday. Police said five were able to get out of the building unhurt because they weren't in the part that collapsed. But others were trapped.

Rescuers were able to contact some of them by cellphone. But getting to them proved to be difficult because the collapse of one story left two ceilings lying on top of each other, according to Joerg Teusch, fire and disaster protection inspector for the Bernkastel-Wittlich district.

“We have to proceed with caution because the entire building structure is like a house of cards. If we pull on the wrong card, this building is sure to collapse," he said.

Five people were rescued Wednesday. Among the first to be saved was a 2-year-old child pulled out unharmed and the child’s mother, who was rescued with minor injuries. The child's father was rescued later.

“We all had tears in our eyes and I still feel the same now. The whole story has a very emotional component, because when we arrived, when we looked at the building, it looked like we weren’t taking anyone out,” Teusch said at a news conference.

Teusch said the cause of the structural collapse hasn't yet been determined.

The original hotel building is believed to date back to the 17th century, but additional stories were added around 1980, he said. He added that building work had taken place on Tuesday, but it wasn’t clear whether there was any link between that and the collapse.

Regional public broadcaster SWR said that witnesses reported hearing a bang and seeing a large cloud of dust at the time of the collapse.

The rescue operation involved 250 emergency workers, including drone specialists, as well as rescue dogs.

“There was no option (to use) stairs, house entrances, doors or windows, because they were simply no longer there,” Teusch said.

Authorities evacuated 21 people from three buildings immediately around the damaged hotel.

The hotel guests at the time of the collapse were largely German, apart from a Dutch family. Two Germans, a man and a woman, died.

Kroev is on a picturesque section of the Mosel near the larger resort town of Traben-Trarbach. It has about 2,200 inhabitants.

A person is rescued from the partially collapsed hotel in Kroev, Germany Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. (Harald Tittel/dpa via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A dog is rescued from the partially collapsed hotel in Kroev, Germany Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. (Harald Tittel/dpa via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Debris are seen after the collapse of a hotel in Kroev, Germany Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. (Christian Schulz/Foto Hosser/dpa via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A fire department vehicle stands in front of a collapsed hotel in Kroev, Germany Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. (Florian Blaes/dpa via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

At least 4 dead in apartment block collapse following gas explosion in Russia's Ural...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

As a historic prisoner exchange unfolds, a look back at other famous East-West swaps
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

A 19th-century shipwreck is filled with Champagne bottles and Sweden won't allow anyone a...1h ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Putin called him a patriot. But who is Vadim Krasikov, a Russian released in the mass...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

The Latest: Harris and Walz kick off their 2024 election campaign10m ago
Israel-Hamas war latest: New Hamas leader can ensure a cease-fire deal is reached...12m ago
Russian officials say they are fighting off a Ukrainian military incursion for a second...15m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Morehouse School of Medicine receives $175M donation in largest gift to HBCUs
Debby: Reporters’ dispatches from South Georgia and coastal Georgia
Georgia Democrats rally around Kamala Harris and running mate Tim Walz