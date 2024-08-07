Nation & World News

Part of a hotel on Germany's Mosel River collapses. 1 person dead and 8 believed trapped

Police say part of a hotel in western Germany has collapsed, leaving one person dead and another eight believed to be trapped in the wreckage
Debris are seen after the collapse of a hotel in Kroev, Germany Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. (Christian Schulz/Foto Hosser/dpa via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Debris are seen after the collapse of a hotel in Kroev, Germany Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. (Christian Schulz/Foto Hosser/dpa via AP)
39 minutes ago

BERLIN (AP) — Part of a hotel in a winemaking town on the Mosel River in western Germany collapsed, leaving one person dead and another eight believed to be trapped in the wreckage, police said Wednesday.

Fourteen people were in the hotel in Kroev when one story of the building collapsed at about 11 p.m. Tuesday. Police said five were able to get out of the building unhurt, but another nine were trapped.

By early Wednesday morning, emergency services had established that one person was dead, but hadn't yet been able to recover the body. They were in contact with some of the eight people believed still to be in the building, some of whom were seriously injured, police said in a statement.

Police said the people trapped included a child, who was physically unhurt and in contact with emergency workers.

Regional public broadcaster SWR said witnesses reported hearing a bang and seeing a large cloud of dust at the time of the collapse.

Authorities evacuated 31 people from the area immediately around the damaged building. There was no immediate word on what caused the collapse.

Police said it was “an extremely demanding deployment, because emergency personnel can only enter the building with the greatest caution.” They said that some 250 emergency workers, including drone specialists, were at the scene, as well as rescue dogs.

Kroev is on a picturesque section of the Mosel near the larger resort town of Traben-Trarbach. It has about 2,200 inhabitants.

A fire department vehicle stands in front of a collapsed hotel in Kroev, Germany Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. (Florian Blaes/dpa via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

At least 4 dead in apartment block collapse following gas explosion in Russia's Ural...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Ukraine intensifies its long-range strikes, sinking a Russian submarine and striking an...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Putin called him a patriot. But who is Vadim Krasikov, a Russian released in the mass...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

As a historic prisoner exchange unfolds, a look back at other famous East-West swaps
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Michigan will choose between Democrat Elissa Slotkin and Republican Mike Rogers for US...10m ago
Ex-partner of Argentina's former president Alberto Fernández accuses him of abuse1h ago
Teen vies for record solo flight to 7 continents to raise money for childhood cancer...1h ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Morehouse School of Medicine receives $175M donation in largest gift to HBCUs
Debby: Reporters’ dispatches from South Georgia and coastal Georgia
Georgia Democrats rally around Kamala Harris and running mate Tim Walz