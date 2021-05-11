Parnell announces candidacy for Pennsylvania Senate seat

Rather, he could face a stiff primary contest against a candidate with personal wealth and connections to longtime GOP donors. But in a party where loyalty to Trump is of prime importance, Parnell may be uniquely positioned.

In the congressional race, Parnell showed his mettle in fundraising, raising nearly $4 million before he lost narrowly to Lamb in a politically divided district running from Pittsburgh’s upscale suburbs through former steel towns along the Ohio River to the Ohio border.

Parnell later joined a post-election lawsuit in an attempt to overturn Democrat Joe Biden's victory in Pennsylvania's presidential election. That lawsuit — which sought to throw out 2.5 million mail-in ballots, most of which were cast by Democrats — was rejected by the state Supreme Court, and the U.S. Supreme Court later declined to take it up.

The Senate seat in the presidential battleground state is being left open after two-term Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey announced in October that he would not run again.

Both the Democratic and Republican fields are getting crowded, with a year to go until next year's primary election. On the Democratic side, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman has declared his candidacy, as have several others, while Lamb is considering a campaign.

On the Republican side, Jeff Bartos, the state's unsuccessful candidate for lieutenant governor in 2018, has declared his candidacy, as well.

Bartos, who hails from the other side of the state in suburban Pittsburgh, is a real estate investor and longtime GOP fundraiser who has the personal wealth to write his campaign a big check.

On Tuesday, hours ahead of Parnell's announcement, Bartos' campaign tried to lay claim to the race.

Six county party chairs and six state lawmakers, in a statement, called Bartos “our best chance to win the Pennsylvania U.S. Senate seat” and urged Parnell to instead run for the House again.

The Bartos campaign also launched an online effort to highlight Parnell's pre-2017 criticism of Trump, saying he “sided with liberals” and showing where, on Twitter, he wrote in 2016 that “Trump needs to release his taxes. It’s an avoidable vulnerability.”

A handful of lesser-known candidates have declared, including Kathy Barnette, who ran unsuccessfully for a suburban Philadelphia seat in Congress last year.

