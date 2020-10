Parliament in Kyrgyzstan endorses state of emergency

As in the uprisings that ousted Kyrgyz presidents in 2005 and 2010, the current protests have been driven by clan rivalries that shape the country’s politics.

After several days of rallies that at times turned violent, authorities deployed troops to the capital over the weekend and introduced a curfew. The move eased tensions in the city, where residents feared a wave of looting that accompanied previous uprisings and began forming vigilante groups to protect their property. Stores and banks that were shut last week have reopened for business.

Last week, the Central Election Commission overturned the parliamentary vote results and protest leaders have moved quickly to form a new government, naming lawmaker Sadyr Zhaparov as the new prime minister.

But Jeenbekov used the infighting between his foes to dig in. On Tuesday, he refused to endorse Zhaparov's nomination, pointing out that the parliament lacked a quorum when it made the appointment on Saturday.

Kyrgyzstan is strategically located on the border with China and once was home to a U.S. air base used for refueling and logistics for the war in Afghanistan. The country is a member of Russia-dominated economic and security alliances, hosts a Russian air base and depends on Moscow’s economic support.

A Kyrgyz army soldeir, right, and police officer check a car at a checkpoint in a street in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. Kyrgyzstan's president on Monday ordered a new, week-long state of emergency in the country's capital after parliament failed to consider and approve his previous order within the legally required three days.

