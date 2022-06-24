ajc logo
Parker sets WNBA mark with 3rd triple-double, Sky beat LA

1 hour ago
Candace Parker set a WNBA record with her third career triple-double, leading the Chicago Sky past the Los Angeles Sparks 82-59

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Candace Parker set a WNBA record with her third career triple-double Thursday night, leading the Chicago Sky past the Los Angeles Sparks 82-59.

Parker finished with 10 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists and accomplished the feat in three quarters. It was her second triple-double of the season and the third of her career moved her past Sheryl Swoopes, Courtney Vandersloot and Sabrina Ionescu, who have two apiece.

Parker, playing against her former team in Los Angeles for the first time, also moved into fifth place in league history for blocks (588) and eighth for assists (1,495).

Vandersloot and Azura Stevens each scored 15 points for Chicago (12-5). Emma Meesseman added 11 points and Rebekah Gardner scored 10.

Chicago led 54-25 at halftime behind 12 points from Stevens and 11 by Vandersloot.

Nneka Ogwumike scored 15 points and Brittney Sykes added 13 for Los Angeles (6-10), which was 10 of 40 shooting (25.6%). Liz Cambage played 16 minutes and scored six points.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

