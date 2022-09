Parker helps Sky beat Sun 76-72, take 2-1 series lead

“It was 66-64 forever,” Connecticut coach Curt Miller said. “I wondered if one team would have an offensive run. It was to the point where if a team could put back to back baskets together, they would have all sorts of momentum. ... We just couldn’t put together that offensive run when we needed it."

Chicago scored the next four points with two free throws by Copper and a layup by Meesseman that made it 72-66 with under a minute left. Connecticut got back within two with 22 seconds left on two free throws by Bonner, but Parker made two free throws 7 seconds later.

Bonner then missed a 3 and Connecticut was done. She finished with 18 points to lead the Sun, who had 17 turnovers.

“We have to play on on what we build on throughout the season,” Chicago coach James Wade said. “Playing together throughout adversity, we did a good job of it. We didn’t haven’t many lulls. we were up for the challenge and came out victorious.”

Connecticut led 23-21 after one quarter when Bonner banked in a 3-pointer from about 30 feet just before the buzzer. Connecticut was 8 for 9 from the foul line in the period.

The teams went back and forth in the second quarter with Chicago going up 40-38 at the half. Parker had 12 points and six rebounds in the opening half. Natisha Hiedeman had 12 points for Connecticut.

Chicago led 56-55 after three periods, as neither team could get more than a seven-point lead heading into the final period.

STAT SHEET STUFFER

Alyssa Thomas had just six points, going 3 for 12 from the field, but added 13 rebounds and seven assists.

TIP-INS

Meesseman had five steals and six assists to go along with 13 points. ... According to ESPN, Connecticut missed 25 of its 41 shots from within five feet.

BATTLE SCAR

Parker took a shot to the left eye 3 minutes into the game and briefly left to the locker room. She returned about a minute later but had a noticeable bump over her eye.

“It's fine, I can see," Parker said after the game.

___

More WNBA playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-playoffs and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Chicago Sky forward Candace Parker, right, reacts after injuring her eye as guard Kahleah Copper, left, looks on, during Game 3 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series against the Connecticut Sun, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Connecticut Sun forward Jonquel Jones reacts during Game 3 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series against the Chicago Sky, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Chicago Sky guard Kahleah Copper, left, goes up for a basket as Connecticut Sun guard Natisha Hiedeman, right, defends during Game 3 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Connecticut Sun forward Jonquel Jones, right, knocks away a shot-attempt by Chicago Sky guard Kahleah Copper, center, as Sun guard Natisha Hiedeman, left, defends during Game 3 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Chicago Sky forward Candace Parker, center, drives between Connecticut Sun guard Natisha Hiedeman, left, and Jonquel Jones, right, during Game 3 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Connecticut Sun center Brionna Jones, left, reacts toward teammate Courtney Williams during Game 3 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)