Paris prosecutors say Australian Olympic field hockey player taken into custody in drug deal

PARIS (AP) — A member of the Australian Olympic field hockey team was taken into custody in Paris after trying to buy cocaine, prosecutors said Wednesday.

The Paris prosecutor's office said in a statement that police interrupted a drug transaction outside a building in the 9th arrondissement of Paris overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday. They said the investigation has been turned over to a police anti-drug unit for investigation.

The alleged buyer was a 28-year-old member of the Australian field hockey team, prosecutors said. The 17-year-old alleged seller was also taken into custody.