Paris police under fire for forcing migrants from tent camp

The Paris police headquarters said the Republique camp was evacuated because it was illegal and “invited” the migrants to seek lodging elsewhere offered by the state or aid groups.

Aid groups and Paris legislators said they set up the tents to call attention to the plight of hundreds of migrants who were kicked out of another camp in the shadow of France’s national stadium last week and have been sleeping in the streets since then for lack of other options.

Most are from Afghanistan, Somalia and Eritrea. Some have been refused asylum while others are in bureaucratic limbo while they try to apply, Torre said.

The rough evacuation came the day before France’s parliament is set to vote Tuesday on a draft law meant to expand some police powers and provide greater protection to police. It notably makes it a crime to publish images of police officers with intent to cause them harm, a measure that has prompted repeated protests by civil liberties campaigners and media freedom groups.