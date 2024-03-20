BreakingNews
Georgia Senate gives final OK to income tax cut for Georgians and businesses
Paris Olympics Soccer draw: United States men will face France

The United States men’s team will face France at the Paris Games after being drawn in the same group as the host nation for the Olympics soccer tournament
Former French soccer star Thierry Henry attends the draw for the Paris 2024 Olympic Soccer tournaments, Wednesday, March 20, 2024 in Saint-Denis, outside Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Former French soccer star Thierry Henry attends the draw for the Paris 2024 Olympic Soccer tournaments, Wednesday, March 20, 2024 in Saint-Denis, outside Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
19 minutes ago

PARIS (AP) — The United States men's team will face France at the Paris Games after being drawn in the same group as the host nation for the Olympics soccer tournament.

The U.S. is competing at the Games for the first time since Beijing in 2008 and was drawn on Wednesday alongside France, coached by soccer great Thierry Henry, in Group A.

Also in the group are New Zealand and the winner of a playoff between teams from the Asian Football Confederation and the African Football Confederation.

World champion Argentina was drawn in Group B with Morocco, Ukraine and a qualifier to be confirmed from the AFC.

Spain, runner-up in Tokyo, is in Group C along with Egypt, Dominican Republic and another qualifier from the AFC, which is yet to be confirmed.

Group D features Paraguay, Mali and Israel as well as a final qualifier from the AFC.

The soccer tournament will begin two days before the opening ceremony of the Games on July 24, with the women’s final concluding the event on Aug. 10.

It is the first time the women’s final will conclude the soccer tournament.

The soccer tournament will be staged across several venues in France including Paris, Nantes, Bordeaux, Marseille, Nice, Saint-Étienne and Lyon.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

FIFA Chief of Global Soccer Development Arsene Wenger attends the draw for the Paris 2024 Olympic Soccer tournaments, Wednesday, March 20, 2024 in Saint-Denis, outside Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

French women's soccer team head coach Herve Renard attends the draw for the Paris 2024 Olympic Soccer tournaments, Wednesday, March 20, 2024 in Saint-Denis, outside Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

FIFA Chief of Global Soccer Development Arsene Wenger attends the draw for the Paris 2024 Olympic Soccer tournaments, Wednesday, March 20, 2024 in Saint-Denis, outside Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

