Paris Olympics Soccer draw: United States men will face France

PARIS (AP) — The United States men's team will face France at the Paris Games after being drawn in the same group as the host nation for the Olympics soccer tournament.

The U.S. is competing at the Games for the first time since Beijing in 2008 and was drawn on Wednesday alongside France, coached by soccer great Thierry Henry, in Group A.

Also in the group are New Zealand and the winner of a playoff between teams from the Asian Football Confederation and the African Football Confederation.