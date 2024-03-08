Nation & World News

Paris Olympics opening ceremony to be held during sunset on July 26

Organizers say the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics along the river Seine will be held during sunset
Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, left, speaks with Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass during a meeting at the Paris City Hall Thursday, March 7, 2024. Bass is leading a trip to Paris to prepare for 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, left, speaks with Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass during a meeting at the Paris City Hall Thursday, March 7, 2024. Bass is leading a trip to Paris to prepare for 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
3 hours ago

PARIS (AP) — The opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics along the river Seine will be held during sunset, organizers said Friday.

It's the first time an Olympic opening ceremony will be held outside a stadium setting, in line with the Paris organizers' motto: "Games Wide Open." About 10,500 athletes will parade through the heart of the French capital on boats on the Seine along a 6-kilometer (3.7-mile) route.

Organizers said the open-air event will start on July 26 at 7:30 p.m. Paris time.

They said the ceremony will offer “an unprecedented experience, using the natural light of the setting sun with all its nuances to illuminate the river promenade of all the world’s best athletes along the Seine, in the heart of the capital.”

This week, the French government said tourists won't be given free access to watch the opening ceremony over security concerns. Free access will be invitation-only instead.

Organizers had planned a grandiose opening ceremony July 26 for as many as 600,000 people, most watching free of charge from riverbanks. But security and logistical concerns — and an outcry from booksellers along the city's picturesque quays — have led the government to progressively scale back its ambitions.

Earlier this year, the overall number of spectators was reduced to around 300,000.

___

More AP coverage of the Paris Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer/AJC

BREAKING
Fulton DA Fani Willis faces challenge in 2024 reelection bid3h ago

Credit: AP

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
At State of the Union, Republicans focus on Laken Riley’s killing
6h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Today is last day to vote early in the Georgia presidential primary
3h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

UPDATE
Man shot amid argument near Five Points MARTA station
2m ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

UPDATE
Man shot amid argument near Five Points MARTA station
2m ago

Credit: AJC staff

An Atlantan helped millions get online. Got rich. And died in obscurity
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Ex-police officer convicted in sexual assault is the first to face tougher new penalty...
6m ago
Trump attorneys post $92 million bond to support jury award to E. Jean Carroll in...
9m ago
The NYPD is using social media to target critics. That brings its own set of worries
11m ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Today is last day to vote early in the Georgia presidential primary
3h ago
Georgia hospitals find some workarounds after billing systems cyberattack
22h ago
Half a century after Georgia girl vanished, an old keepsake arrives out of the blue