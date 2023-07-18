Paris Olympic organizing head says budget 'under control' a year ahead of 2024 Games

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
8 minutes ago
X
The president of the Paris Olympic organizing committee says the operating budget for the 2024 Games is “under control.”

PARIS (AP) — The operating budget for the Paris Olympics is “under control,” the president of the organizing committee said Tuesday.

With one year to go before the opening ceremony, organizing committee president Tony Estanguet said partnership deals are on track, with 22 new sponsors joining since the start of the year.

“Just recently, we passed the 1 billion euro ($1.1 billion) mark in secured revenue from our partners,” Estanguet said. “This is unprecedented. It’s obviously the first time that a sporting event in France has raised so much money from companies and partnerships.”

Estanguet said the money in investment does not include “a new premium partner with whom we’re in talks.”

Paris organizers are sill negotiating a partnership contract for the 2024 Games with luxury group LVMH.

The organizing committee, known as COJO, has an operating budget of about 4.4 billion euros ($4.5 billion).

Estanguet insisted that 96% of the budget is funded by the private sector, including the IOC, partner companies, as well as the ticketing office and licensing. He added that organizers aim to secure 92% of the budget by the end of the year.

“We continue with enthusiasm and serenity in a bid to achieve this goal,” Estanguet said, adding that ticket sales have also been successful, with 6.8 million tickets already sold.

The overall budget for the Paris Olympics, including the cost of building and renovating venues, is about 8 billion euros ($8.2 billion).

___

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Hampton candlelight vigil honors residents killed in weekend shooting53m ago

Credit: Martha Dalton

Fulton rolls out ‘transformational’ $90 million literacy program
1h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

‘They deserve to be remembered’: Descendants restore Black cemetery in Cobb
8m ago

TUESDAY’S WEATHER: Extreme heat and hazy skies
11m ago

TUESDAY’S WEATHER: Extreme heat and hazy skies
11m ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Stockholders vote to split off Braves from Liberty Media
17h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

No winner in Monday's Powerball drawing. Jackpot reaches $1 billion
20m ago
American national crosses inter-Korean border into North Korea
21m ago
Dingoes attack a woman jogging on Australian island beach and leave her hospitalized
32m ago
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

Celebration of life fit for a King: Homegoing service for Christine King Farris (Photos)
7-time lottery winner shares tips for winning Powerball
Hartsfield-Jackson No. 1 in nation for guns caught in first half of year
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top