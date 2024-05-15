Paris garbage collectors lift strike threat ahead of Olympic Games

PARIS (AP) — Paris garbage collectors have lifted the strike notice that threatened to leave the French capital facing piles of rubbish during the Olympic Games.

Paris City Hall said Wednesday it had sealed a deal with the workers and that the strike notice covering several days in May and a period from July to Sept. 8 had been lifted.

The Paris Olympic Games will take place July 26-Aug. 11, followed by the Aug. 28-Sept. 8 Paralympics.