ajc logo
X

Paris: Ex-leader of Louvre charged with money laundering

FILE - President-Director of the Louvre museum Jean-Luc Martinez poses during a visit of the Louvre museum Tuesday, June 23, 2020 in Paris. The former Louvre president has been given preliminary charges for antiques trafficking during his tenure as head of the world's most famous museum and home to the Mona Lisa. Jean-Luc Martinez was charged by Paris police Wednesday May 25, 2022 on counts of "complicity in organized fraud" and money laundering, according to the Paris prosecutors' office, which added that he remains under judicial control. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - President-Director of the Louvre museum Jean-Luc Martinez poses during a visit of the Louvre museum Tuesday, June 23, 2020 in Paris. The former Louvre president has been given preliminary charges for antiques trafficking during his tenure as head of the world's most famous museum and home to the Mona Lisa. Jean-Luc Martinez was charged by Paris police Wednesday May 25, 2022 on counts of "complicity in organized fraud" and money laundering, according to the Paris prosecutors' office, which added that he remains under judicial control. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)

National & World News
1 hour ago
The former president of the Louvre museum has received preliminary charges for alleged antiquities trafficking during his tenure as head of the famous Paris museum

PARIS (AP) — The former president of the Louvre museum has received preliminary charges for alleged antiquities trafficking during his tenure as head of the famous Paris museum.

Police in the French capital charged Jean-Luc Martinez on Wednesday with “complicity in organized fraud” and money laundering, according to the Paris prosecutors’ office.

The prosecutor’s office said that two of Martinez’ former colleagues in the Louvre's Egyptian antiquities department were also taken into custody this week but released without charges.

The Paris prosecutor's office would not confirm French media reports saying that the three men were suspected of taking part in the trafficking of priceless heritage pieces.

According to Le Canard Enchaine newspaper, investigators were looking into whether Martinez “turned a blind eye” to false certificates of provenance for five Egyptian antiquities.

The newspaper said the pieces including a granite Tutankhamun stele or slab sold in 2016 when the Louvre in Abu Dhabi, a branch of the Paris museum, acquired several Egyptian antiquities for tens of millions of euros (dollars).

Martinez stepped down last year as the Louvre’s president, a post he had held since 2013. He now serves as an ambassador for international cooperation in the field of heritage. The museum’s current president is Laurence de Cars.

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - President-Director of the Louvre museum Jean-Luc Martinez poses during a visit of the Louvre museum Tuesday, June 23, 2020 in Paris. The former Louvre president has been given preliminary charges for antiques trafficking during his tenure as head of the world's most famous museum and home to the Mona Lisa. Jean-Luc Martinez was charged by Paris police Wednesday May 25, 2022 on counts of "complicity in organized fraud" and money laundering, according to the Paris prosecutors' office, which added that he remains under judicial control. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)

Credit: Christophe Ena

FILE - President-Director of the Louvre museum Jean-Luc Martinez poses during a visit of the Louvre museum Tuesday, June 23, 2020 in Paris. The former Louvre president has been given preliminary charges for antiques trafficking during his tenure as head of the world's most famous museum and home to the Mona Lisa. Jean-Luc Martinez was charged by Paris police Wednesday May 25, 2022 on counts of "complicity in organized fraud" and money laundering, according to the Paris prosecutors' office, which added that he remains under judicial control. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)

Credit: Christophe Ena

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - President-Director of the Louvre museum Jean-Luc Martinez poses during a visit of the Louvre museum Tuesday, June 23, 2020 in Paris. The former Louvre president has been given preliminary charges for antiques trafficking during his tenure as head of the world's most famous museum and home to the Mona Lisa. Jean-Luc Martinez was charged by Paris police Wednesday May 25, 2022 on counts of "complicity in organized fraud" and money laundering, according to the Paris prosecutors' office, which added that he remains under judicial control. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)

Credit: Christophe Ena

Credit: Christophe Ena

Editors' Picks
How election denial lost in Georgia’s GOP race for secretary of state16h ago
Opinion: Perdue and Hice had better options than Trump
1h ago
Atlanta parents give surprise sendoff to retiring school bus driver
1h ago
$68.5M Sanford Stadium project to highlight UGA board meeting
1h ago
$68.5M Sanford Stadium project to highlight UGA board meeting
1h ago
Candidates unveil strategies in Georgia’s top races
2h ago
The Latest
As CEO pay grows even bigger, so does its complexity
12m ago
UK govt touts financial aid as it aims to banish 'partygate'
16m ago
Live updates | Ukraine reports people killed in east, north
17m ago
Featured
Night manager Raymond Minter cleans up after his Chevron Circle K was damaged during an overnight drive-by shooting.

Credit: John Spink

Shooting at Buckhead gas station leaves man injured; 2 suspects sought
MTV is debuting new show ‘Buckhead Shore.’ Question: what shore?
Atlanta police, GSP troopers team up to chase down alleged street racers on ATVs
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top