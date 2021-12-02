Paris archbishop who had 'ambiguous' relationship resigns

The article in Le Point relied on several anonymous sources who said they had seen a 2012 e-mail Aupetit sent by mistake to his secretary. Aupetit denied being the author of the email.

Roman Catholic prelates take vows of chastity. At the time of the alleged relationship, Aupetit was a priest in the archdiocese of Paris. He became Paris archbishop in 2018.

“I ask forgiveness of those I could have hurt and assure you all of my deep friendship and my prayers,” Aupetit said in his statement. He said he was “greatly disturbed by the attacks against me.”

In an interview last week with Catholic radio Notre Dame, Aupetit said "I poorly handled the situation with a person who was in contact many times with me.” Calling it a “mistake,” he said he decided no longer to see the woman after speaking with Cardinal André Vingt-Trois, the then-Paris archbishop, in 2012.

Only the pope can hire or fire bishops, or accept their resignations. At 70, Aupetit is five years shy of the normal retirement age for bishops.

The pope has refused to accept resignations from other prelates caught up in scandals that many would see as more egregious..

The former archbishop of the French city of Lyon, Cardinal Philippe Barbarin, offered to resign in 2019 after a French court convicted him of failing to report a pedophile priest. Francis initially refused Barbarin's offer, but accepted it more than a year later.

More recently, German Cardinal Reinhard Marx, the archbishop of Munich and Freising, offered to resign over the Catholic Church’s “catastrophic” mishandling of clergy sexual abuse cases. Francis refused to accept it and Marx remains in office.

Caption FILE - Archbishop of Paris Michel Aupetit arrives to attend a ceremony to celebrate Good Friday in a secured part of Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral Friday, April 10, 2020, in Paris. The archbishop of Paris said Thursday Dec.2, 2021 that Pope Francis has accepted his resignation after he admitted to an 'ambiguous' relationship with a woman in 2012. (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP, File) Credit: Ludovic Marin Caption FILE - Archbishop of Paris Michel Aupetit arrives to attend a ceremony to celebrate Good Friday in a secured part of Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral Friday, April 10, 2020, in Paris. The archbishop of Paris said Thursday Dec.2, 2021 that Pope Francis has accepted his resignation after he admitted to an 'ambiguous' relationship with a woman in 2012. (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP, File) Credit: Ludovic Marin Credit: Ludovic Marin

Caption FILE - Paris Archbishop Michel Aupetit reads prayers as he presents the Saint Sacrament to bless the city of Paris as part of the Holy Easter Thursday celebration in front of the Sacre Coeur basilica in Montmartre, during a nationwide confinement to counter the Covid-19, Thursday April 9, 2020 in Paris. The archbishop of Paris said Thursday Dec.2, 2021 that Pope Francis has accepted his resignation after he admitted to an 'ambiguous' relationship with a woman in 2012. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File) Credit: Francois Mori Caption FILE - Paris Archbishop Michel Aupetit reads prayers as he presents the Saint Sacrament to bless the city of Paris as part of the Holy Easter Thursday celebration in front of the Sacre Coeur basilica in Montmartre, during a nationwide confinement to counter the Covid-19, Thursday April 9, 2020 in Paris. The archbishop of Paris said Thursday Dec.2, 2021 that Pope Francis has accepted his resignation after he admitted to an 'ambiguous' relationship with a woman in 2012. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File) Credit: Francois Mori Credit: Francois Mori

Caption FILE - Archbishop of Marseille and president of the Bishops' Conference of France (CEF) Georges Pontier attends the Bishops' Conference of France at College des Bernardins in Paris, Monday April 9, 2018. The Vatican said Thursday Dec.2, 2021 in a statement that the pope accepted Archbishop Michel Aupetit's offer to resign and named Monsignor George Pontier to serve in the archbishop's place. Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of the archbishop of Paris Michel Aupetit after he admitted to an "ambiguous" relationship with a woman in 2012. (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP, File) Credit: Ludovic Marin Caption FILE - Archbishop of Marseille and president of the Bishops' Conference of France (CEF) Georges Pontier attends the Bishops' Conference of France at College des Bernardins in Paris, Monday April 9, 2018. The Vatican said Thursday Dec.2, 2021 in a statement that the pope accepted Archbishop Michel Aupetit's offer to resign and named Monsignor George Pontier to serve in the archbishop's place. Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of the archbishop of Paris Michel Aupetit after he admitted to an "ambiguous" relationship with a woman in 2012. (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP, File) Credit: Ludovic Marin Credit: Ludovic Marin