Parents, schools face another reckoning over COVID-19 cases

As of Thursday, nearly 7.4 million children in the United States had been infected since the start of the pandemic, representing 17.3% of all cases, according to data gathered by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association.

Of those, almost 170,000 cases were reported over the last seven days of the tally.

On Monday, a fifth of New York City’s public school students skipped in-person classes, an indication of the anxiety spawned by the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in New York state, which in recent days has broken infection records.

Most schools across the country are keeping classrooms open, despite the new threat from omicron, but some school districts have moved to limit in-person instruction as a precaution.

On Friday, one of the largest school districts on the East Coast, the Prince George’s County district in Maryland, said it would cancel in-person instruction in favor of virtual classes because of rising COVID-19 cases at its campuses.

Schools in Mount Vernon, New York, and elsewhere also reverted back to virtual instruction.

“There is great concern because we had been doing so well,” said Daniel A. Domenech, executive director of the American Association of School Administrators.

“Just about a month ago, we had about 98 percent of the students in this country attending school in person, and omicron has brought about just a huge reversal in that process. And all of a sudden we’re seeing infection rates skyrocket,” he said, “It’s affecting children much more than previous variants, so children are getting sick. Staff is getting sick, and it’s just a spread that’s alarming.”

Back in New York, Liz Rosenberg had already decided to keep her two children, 17 and 11, home from the final days of school before the holidays. It was still unclear if they would return to the classroom when in-person instruction reconvenes in the new year.

“The messaging that we’re basically getting from lots of places right now is that getting COVID is inevitable. And I just can’t participate in that. Why would I send my kids to school knowing that that in their own buildings, cases have risen quite a bit?” Rosenberg said.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has vowed to keep schools open.

“We believe that it’s critically important that our children not end up in that same situation they were for so many months, when they were so displaced from their normal environment,” Hochul said Monday.

The governor said the state would provide 2 million test kits for schools, which would then distribute the tests to children to take home.

Caption Student teachers from the Earth School hold signs encouraging those in leadership positions provide universal testing to their students and faculty on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

Caption Ms. Kaiser, a teacher from the Earth school, holds a sign in solidarity with other teachers who are speaking out on issues related to lack of COVID testing for students on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

Caption Jia Lee, right, a 4th and 5th grade teacher, leads a meeting for teachers from the Earth school to speak out on issues related to lack of COVID testing on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

Caption Students wearing masks board a school bus outside New Explorations into Science, Technology and Math (NEST+m) school on the Lower East Side neighborhood of Manhattan on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

Caption Students wearing masks leave the New Explorations into Science, Technology and Math (NEST+m) school in the Lower East Side neighborhood of Manhattan on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

Caption Pedestrians cross Houston Street as students wearing masks leave the New Explorations into Science, Technology and Math (NEST+m) school in the Lower East Side neighborhood of Manhattan on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

Caption Pedestrians cross Houston Street as students wearing masks leave the New Explorations into Science, Technology and Math (NEST+m) school in the Lower East Side neighborhood of Manhattan on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

Caption Students wear face masks while leaving school near Houston street on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

Caption Parents pick up their children while wearing masks outside of P.S. 64 in the East Village neighborhood of Manhattan, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

Caption Parents pick up their children while wearing masks outside of P.S. 64 in the East Village neighborhood of Manhattan, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)