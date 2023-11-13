Parents of Michigan school shooter will have separate trials, judge says

The parents of a Michigan school shooter will have separate trials for their alleged roles in the deaths of four students

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
42 minutes ago

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — The parents of a Michigan school shooter will have separate trials for their alleged roles in the deaths of four students, a judge said Monday.

James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley had presented a united defense for two years. But their lawyers asked for separate trials after prosecutors shared new evidence.

"It is apparent that a conflict exists,” wrote Mariell Lehman, who represents James Crumbley.

Oakland County Judge Cheryl Matthews granted the request, though it wasn't immediately clear who would go first. The Crumbleys had been preparing for a Jan. 23 trial.

Ethan Crumbley, 17, killed four fellow students at Oxford High School in November 2021 and wounded six more students and a staff member. He pleaded guilty and faces a possible life sentence on Dec. 8.

The parents are charged with involuntary manslaughter. They are accused of contributing to the tragedy by making a gun accessible to their son at home and ignoring his mental health needs.

Prosecutors said the Crumbleys have a constitutional right to separate trials, though they noted that two trials will be tough for victims' families and shooting survivors.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Police deploy tear gas at protesters during march 47m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

PHOTOS: Opponents protest public safety training center
2h ago

Credit: Courtesy photos

University of Georgia, Agnes Scott College students named Rhodes Scholars
4h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

UPDATE
Marietta teacher fatally shot near Underground Atlanta, officials say
4h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

UPDATE
Marietta teacher fatally shot near Underground Atlanta, officials say
4h ago

Credit: NYT

BILL NIGUT
OPINION: Can we stand with Israel and mourn for Palestinians caught in war?
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES
Biden says Gaza's largest hospital 'must be protected' as thousands flee the fighting
10m ago
Jim Harbaugh says Sherrone Moore will lead No. 2 Michigan if a judge doesn't rule in...
11m ago
Jury in Breonna Taylor federal civil rights trial opens deliberations in case of...
11m ago
Featured

MONDAY’S WEATHER
‘More sunshine, warmer weather’
10h ago
Vote again: Here are local races headed to apparent runoff elections in December
Rick Ross talks to Georgia State law students about how to be a boss
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top