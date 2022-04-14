Parents get 8 weeks in prison for college bribery scandal

In brief statements, both parents said they were sorry and accepted responsibility for their actions.

Federal prosecutors said the Colburns agreed to plead guilty to their roles in a scheme to defraud The College Board by paying William “Rick” Singer $25,000 to bribe Igor Dvorskiy, a corrupt test administrator.

Dvorskiy, in turn, arranged for bogus test proctor Mark Riddell to fraudulently inflate the score on the SAT exam taken by the Colburns’ son, the U.S. Attorney's office in Boston said.

Singer, Dvorskiy and Riddell all have pleaded guilty to federal charges related to their respective roles in the scheme. Riddell was sentenced last week to four months' imprisonment; Dvorskiy is scheduled to be sentenced in June.

The couple are among nearly 60 wealthy parents, athletic coaches and others charged since March 2019 in the case dubbed "Operation Varsity Blues." The scheme led by Singer involved rigging test scores and paying off sports coaches to help students get into top universities across the country, prosecutors said.