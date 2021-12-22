Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Parents charged in Oxford school shooting seek lower bail

FILE - This undated combo of photos provided by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office shows James Crumbley, left, and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of Ethan Crumbley, a teen accused of killing four students in a shooting at Oxford High School, in Michigan. The Crumbleys are scheduled to return to court on charges of involuntary manslaughter for a probable cause conference in Rochester Hills District Court Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. (Oakland County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)
caption arrowCaption
FILE - This undated combo of photos provided by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office shows James Crumbley, left, and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of Ethan Crumbley, a teen accused of killing four students in a shooting at Oxford High School, in Michigan. The Crumbleys are scheduled to return to court on charges of involuntary manslaughter for a probable cause conference in Rochester Hills District Court Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. (Oakland County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

National & World News
By ED WHITE, Associated Press
1 hour ago
The parents of a teenager charged with killing four students at a Michigan high school are asking for a lower bond so they can get out of jail

DETROIT (AP) — The parents of a teenager charged with killing four students at a Michigan high school didn't anticipate that he would commit violence and are "devastated" like others in the community, a lawyer said Wednesday in requesting that they be granted a lower bond.

James and Jennifer Crumbley are charged with involuntary manslaughter and have been jailed on $500,000 bond since their arrest on Dec. 4. They're accused of making a gun accessible to Ethan Crumbley and failing to pull him out of school when summoned about his writings before the shooting on Nov. 30.

Defense attorney Shannon Smith acknowledged that Jennifer Crumbley sent a text message to her son that day, telling him “don't do it.” But Smith said it was a plea for him to not kill himself after the shooting at Oxford High School had already occurred and the gun was missing from home.

Ethan Crumbley, 15, is charged as an adult with murder and other crimes.

“The Crumbleys, like every parent and community member, are devastated by the school shooting,” Smith and co-counsel Mariell Lehman said in a court filing. “The last thing they expected was that a school shooting would take place, or that their son would be responsible.”

Smith asked that their bond be lowered to $100,000. She said they would wear an electronic monitor if released from jail.

Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald has said she would oppose a lower bond. The Crumbleys were arrested at a Detroit art studio, hours after charges were announced on Dec. 3 and they failed to appear in court.

Smith said they had planned to appear the next day at a different court handling Saturday arraignments and were not trying to flee.

“It is clear from the media appearances by Ms. McDonald that this case is one she takes very personally, was filed out of anger and filed in an effort to send a message to gun owners,” Smith said of the charges against the parents.

A judge is not expected to consider the new bond request until Jan. 7.

___

Follow Ed White at http://twitter.com/edwritez

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Jury at Kim Potter trial deliberates 3rd day without verdict
3m ago
Doncic in NBA protocols; league postpones 2 more games
6m ago
Celtics sign 40-year-old Joe Johnson to 10-day contract
7m ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top