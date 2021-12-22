Parents charged in Oxford school shooting seek lower bail

Smith asked that their bond be lowered to $100,000. She said they would wear an electronic monitor if released from jail.

Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald has said she would oppose a lower bond. The Crumbleys were arrested at a Detroit art studio, hours after charges were announced on Dec. 3 and they failed to appear in court.

Smith said they had planned to appear the next day at a different court handling Saturday arraignments and were not trying to flee.

“It is clear from the media appearances by Ms. McDonald that this case is one she takes very personally, was filed out of anger and filed in an effort to send a message to gun owners,” Smith said of the charges against the parents.

A judge is not expected to consider the new bond request until Jan. 7.

