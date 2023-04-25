X

Autopsy: Parents, kids in burning Oklahoma home were shot

Updated 1 hour ago
Preliminary autopsy reports show eight members of an Oklahoma family found dead inside their burning home were each shot

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Preliminary autopsy reports show eight members of an Oklahoma family found dead inside their burning home were each shot.

The bodies of Brian Nelson, 34, his wife Brittney Nelson, 32, and their six children were found in October inside the flaming home in Broken Arrow, a Tulsa suburb. Police at the time called it a murder-suicide.

Authorities say all six children — Brian II, 13; Brantley, 9; Vegeta, 7; Ragnar, 5; Kurgan, 2; and Britannica, 1 — were found in a burning bedroom, while their parents were found in the front of the home.

The autopsy report says Brian and Brittney Nelson each suffered a gunshot wound to the head and lists the manner of death as unknown.

Four of the slain children had multiple gunshot wounds, with the eldest child, Brian Nelson II, suffering at least six.

Each child also suffered burns to their bodies, but the manner of death for each of the six is listed as homicide due to gunshot wounds.

"Broken Arrow police investigators have reviewed the medical examiner’s reports in reference to the incident we reported as an octuple murder-suicide," the police department said in a statement Monday.

“We have no additional information to provide the public at this time regarding this incident,” according to the statement.

Family members previously told the Tulsa World the couple was experiencing financial difficulties.

The newspaper reported Brian and Brittney Nelson had filed for bankruptcy in 2020, listing nearly $138,000 in liabilities and about $8,800 in assets, including nine guns.

Credit: RJ Smith/ Savannah Morning News

Orange Crush returned to Tybee Island with unprecedented force
Concerns persist as Gwinnett board debates sex ed decision
Fulton DA’s Trump election probe: Where we are and what’s next
21h ago
