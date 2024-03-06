Paralympics organizers bar Russians and Belarusians from opening and closing ceremonies in Paris

BONN, Germany (AP) — Russian and Belarusian athletes were barred Wednesday from marching in this year's Paralympics opening ceremony in Paris, even if they are approved to compete as neutrals.

The International Paralympic Committee set limits on athletes from the two countries which are stricter than those detailed by the International Olympic Committee for the Paris Games that open one month earlier. The IOC in December decided against a blanket ban of Russian and Belarusian athletes over the invasion of Ukraine.

“As the athletes will participate in an individual and neutral capacity, they will not march in the Opening Ceremony on Aug. 28 or have a flag bearer at the Closing Ceremony on Sept. 8” the IPC said.