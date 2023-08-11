Paralluelo's extra-time goal gives Spain a win over the Dutch and a Women's World Cup semifinal spot

Salma Paralluelo has scored deep in extra time to give Spain a 2-1 win over Netherlands and send the sixth-ranked nation into the semifinals of the Women’s World Cup for the first time

National & World News
By STEVE McMORRAN – Associated Press
1 hour ago
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Salma Paralluelo scored deep in extra time to give Spain a 2-1 win over Netherlands Friday and send the sixth-ranked nation into the semifinals of the Women's World Cup for the first time.

The teenager struck in the 111th minute of an tight clash between European heavyweights whose men's teams already have storied World Cup histories.

The 19-year-old made her break down the left side, pivoted momentarily and from a difficult angle sent the ball into the back of the neck for the winner.

Netherlands defender Stefanie van der Gragt had turned from villain to hero in the last 10 minutes of regular time. She conceded a penalty for hand ball in the 80th minute which Mariona Caldentey converted to give Spain a 1-0 lead. Then in the 90th minute and pushed forward, she timed a run brilliantly from Victoria Pelova's through ball and added a polished finish to level the scores.

AP Women's World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-womens-world-cup

