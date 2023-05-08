X

Paolo Banchero only unanimous 1st-team All-Rookie selection

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
3 hours ago
Rookie of the year Paolo Banchero of the Orlando Magic headlines the NBA's All-Rookie team

NEW YORK (AP) — Rookie of the year Paolo Banchero of the Orlando Magic headlined the All-Rookie team, released by the NBA on Monday.

Banchero was the only player to be selected as a first-teamer on all 100 ballots. He was joined on the first team by Walker Kessler of the Utah Jazz, Bennedict Mathurin of the Indiana Pacers, Keegan Murray of the Sacramento Kings and Jalen Williams of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

They were also the top five vote-getters in the rookie of the year balloting.

Detroit teammates Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren made the second team, as did Houston teammates Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason, along with San Antonio’s Jeremy Sochan.

The NBA's All-Defensive team will be revealed Tuesday, and All-NBA will be announced Wednesday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: The Gathering at South Forsyth

Forsyth grapples with unknowns of $2B arena and entertainment district1h ago

Political divide over guns holds in Georgia following mass shootings
2h ago

Credit: ALYSSA.POINTER@AJC.COM

Atlanta to pay settlement to photojournalist arrested in 2020
4h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

YSL defendant who said Donald Trump, Joe Biden were guiding him to be tried separately
2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

YSL defendant who said Donald Trump, Joe Biden were guiding him to be tried separately
2h ago

Credit: Bravo

Reality star Kim Zolciak files for divorce from ex-Falcon Kroy Biermann
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Bills' Hamlin will put $9.1M in donations into his charity
14m ago
AP wins public service, photo Pulitzers for Ukraine coverage
24m ago
Biden would veto House GOP bill on border enforcement
24m ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

OPINION: How will AI change politics? It already has
Atlanta area high school graduation dates
9h ago
AJC SPRING DINING GUIDE: Welcome to the best of baking in metro Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top