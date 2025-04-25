Panthers waiting to see if Barkov will be available for Game 3 against Lightning on Saturday

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Panthers are waiting to see if captain Aleksander Barkov will be able to play Saturday when their playoff series resumes against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Barkov missed the final 10:09 of the Panthers’ win in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference first-round series at Tampa Bay on Thursday night after taking a hit from the Lightning’s Brandon Hagel.

Panthers coach Paul Maurice said he has “two or three” different lineups in mind for Game 3, which is on the Panthers' ice in Sunrise. Florida leads the series 2-0.