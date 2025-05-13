Panthers vice chairman Doug Cifu suspended by NHL over comments on social media

The NHL has suspended Florida Panthers vice chairman and alternate governor Doug Cifu from any involvement with the team or the league, doing so in response to inappropriate posts on Cifu's now-shuttered social media account.

Cifu, in posts on X, got into a back-and-forth with a Toronto fan on Sunday night, the fan starting the exchange by comparing hits by Florida players in this ongoing series against the Maple Leafs to the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians.

A post on Cifu's account shortly after, in response to the Toronto fan, referred to the fan a “51st state anti semite loser." President Donald Trump has often said in recent months that he wants to see Canada added to the United States as the 51st state. That post was among those deleted not long afterward, and the account has since been suspended.