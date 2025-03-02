Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Panthers took their time before making the decision to execute the Jones-for-Knight trade

The opportunity to acquire a defenseman like Seth Jones might seem like a simple decision
FILE - Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones (4) looks to pass the puck to a teammate during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Emil T. Lippe, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones (4) looks to pass the puck to a teammate during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Emil T. Lippe, File)
By TIM REYNOLDS – Associated Press
4 minutes ago

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The opportunity to acquire a defenseman like Seth Jones might seem like a simple decision.

It was not that way for the Florida Panthers.

A day after pulling off the deal that brought Jones in from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for goaltender Spencer Knight, Panthers general manager and hockey operations president Bill Zito said the Stanley Cup champions took their time before finally executing the move and agreeing to bring on Jones — who has five years left on a big-money contract.

“Obviously, this isn’t a decision made over 10 minutes,” Zito said Sunday. “Lots of time and energy and effort and research in all areas of the game, whether it’s live scouting, knowing somebody, the analytic side, the coachability. And as we went through it, he just continued to check every box. Those are the kinds of guys we can commit to, and we think that he'll thrive in our environment.”

Jones, the No. 4 pick in the 2013 draft, will be introduced by the Panthers on Monday following the team's morning skate in advance of its home game against the rival Tampa Bay Lightning. He is expected to quickly fill a marquee spot on the Florida blue line. Some Panthers players already know Jones well — he and goalie Sergei Bobrovsky were teammates in Columbus, for example.

The trade came at a high price. The Panthers will be on the hook for 74% of Jones' average salary of $9.5 million over the next five years; Chicago retained the other 26%. And Knight was widely considered to be Florida's goaltender of the future, a 2019 first-round pick who has impressed at every level of hockey.

Knight spoke openly in the past 18 months of his battle to control obsessive compulsive disorder — he sought help in 2023 and stepped away from the game for a few months. He didn't play for the Panthers last season and spent the entirety of 2023-24 in the minors before going 12-8-1 with two shutouts as Sergei Bobrovsky's backup this season.

The Panthers — players, coaches and front office included — have raved about Knight all season. Zito said the idea of parting with Knight — a fan favorite in Florida — only added to the difficulty of the decision to make the trade.

“It was really very difficult, on so many different levels,” Zito said of trading Knight. “You can't imagine. The level of respect we have for Spencer is tremendous. He's a wonderful person. He's a wonderful guy. The guy's a champion. It's really hard. It's not fun on a personal level and it's not fun on a business level, but you have to make hard decisions.”

The Panthers likely aren't done with their work going into Friday's trade deadline. Forward Matthew Tkachuk was placed on injured reserve Sunday, indicating that his return from some sort of lower-body injury — he was slowed during the 4 Nations Face-Off event and hasn't played for the Panthers since that tournament ended — is not imminent.

“Busy week," Zito said. "I like our team. I’m happy with our team. But if we can get better, we get better. That’s what we do.”

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones (4) looks to pass the puck to a teammate during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Emil T. Lippe, File)

Credit: AP

Florida Panthers acquire D Seth Jones in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks

Avalanche land Lindgren, Wild get Nyquist and Panthers acquire Seth Jones in busy day of NHL trades

Time is fleeting for Hawks to make use of Trae Young’s brilliant season

This hasn’t been the season that the Hawks would have wanted, but it doesn’t diminish, and maybe even accentuates, how well that Young, in his seventh season, is playing.

The Latest

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, left, and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the European leaders' summit to discuss Ukraine, at Lancaster House, London, Sunday March 2, 2025. (Justin Tallis/Pool via AP)

Credit: AP

The Latest: Britain's Starmer says Europe must take responsibility for defending itself

2m ago

Israel has cut off all supplies to Gaza. Here's what that means

8m ago

Following Trump's lead, his allies lash out at Ukraine's Zelenskyy and suggest he may need to resign

16m ago

Featured

Peachtree Center in downtown Atlanta is seen returning to business Wednesday morning, June 12, 2024 after a shooting on Tuesday afternoon left the suspect and three other people injured. (John Spink/AJC)

Credit: John Spink

Pedestrian death at Peachtree Center renews crosswalk safety debate

Merchant killed by car at faded crosswalk after previous road safety measures were reversed.

OPINION

MURPHY: Who really needs the CDC anyway?

Instead of instilling “efficiency” at the CDC, the Trump administration seems only to have only injected blind decision-making and incompetence to the critical agency.

CeeLo Green says Spelman instructor who died on Lake Oconee was like a sister

Atlanta rapper says he grew up with Spelman College professor who died in Georgia lake