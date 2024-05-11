Nation & World News

Panthers take a 2-1 series lead over the Bruins, scoring 4 power-play goals in a 6-2 victory

Vladimir Tarasenko and Carter Verhaeghe scored on the same Bruins double-minor, Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 14 shots and the Florida Panthers beat Boston 6-2 on Friday night and take a 2-1 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinal series
Florida Panthers' Evan Rodrigues (17) celebrates his goal near Anton Lundell (15) and Vladimir Tarasenko (10) as Boston Bruins' Derek Forbort (28) and Brandon Carlo (25) look toward goalie Jeremy Swayman, center, during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Friday, May 10, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Florida Panthers' Evan Rodrigues (17) celebrates his goal near Anton Lundell (15) and Vladimir Tarasenko (10) as Boston Bruins' Derek Forbort (28) and Brandon Carlo (25) look toward goalie Jeremy Swayman, center, during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Friday, May 10, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
By JIMMY GOLEN – Associated Press
20 minutes ago

BOSTON (AP) — Vladimir Tarasenko and Carter Verhaeghe scored on the same Bruins double-minor, Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 14 shots and the Florida Panthers beat Boston 6-2 on Friday night and take a 2-1 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinal series.

Evan Rodrigues scored twice, and Brandon Montour also connected for the Panthers, who have won back-to-back games after dropping the opener at home. A 6-1 winner Wednesday night, Florida scored 10 straight goals before Jakub Lauko made it 4-1 early in the third and Jake DeBrusk followed with 11:31 left to make it a two-goal game.

But Boston, which played the final 20 minutes without captain and No. 2 scorer Brad Marchand, could get no closer before Sam Reinhart added an empty-netter with 1:24 left. Rodrigues scored again — Florida's fourth power-play goal of the game — in the final minute.

Now the Bruins need a win at home on Sunday night to avoid a 3-1 deficit heading back to Florida for Game 5.

Jeremy Swayman stopped 27 shots for Boston, which was outshot 13-3 in the first period and 33-16 overall. Things got worse when Marchand, who seemed to struggle after a first-period hit by Sam Bennett, did not return for the third period.

After splitting the first two games on their home ice, the Panthers made it 1-0 after eight minutes when Rodrigues knocked a puck out of the air and past Swayman. It stayed that way until Mason Lohrei drew a double-minor for high-sticking late in the second.

With 23 seconds left in the first half of the penalty, Tarasenko beat Swayman with a wrist shot from the left circle. Verhaeghe scored a minute later to make it 3-0.

Early in the third, Lauko was sent off for interfering with the goalie. The Bruins howled that he was shoved into Bobrovsky by Aaron Ekblad, and fans threw water bottles and giveaway towels onto the ice, delaying the game for a few minutes.

But when the debris was clear, Montour scored to give Florida a 4-0 lead.

AP NHL playoffs:https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Florida Panthers' Evan Rodrigues (17) celebrates his goal against the Boston Bruins with Gustav Forsling (42), Anton Lundell (15) and Vladimir Tarasenko (10) during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Friday, May 10, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Boston Bruins' Pat Maroon (61) checks Florida Panthers' Oliver Ekman-Larsson (91) during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Friday, May 10, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Boston Bruins' James van Riemsdyk (21) tries to get the puck past Florida Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky (72) during the second period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Friday, May 10, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Florida Panthers' Evan Rodrigues (17) sets up to score on the rebound against Boston Bruins' Jeremy Swayman (1) as Brandon Carlo (25) defends during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Friday, May 10, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Boston Bruins' Jakub Lauko (94) checks Florida Panthers' Steven Lorentz (18) during the second period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Friday, May 10, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Florida Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe (23) scores on Boston Bruins' Jeremy Swayman (1) as Brandon Carlo (25) and Hampus Lindholm (27) defend during the second period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Friday, May 10, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Florida Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky (72) blocks a shot by Boston Bruins' Jakub Lauko (94) as Niko Mikkola (77) defends during the second period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Friday, May 10, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Florida Panthers' Anton Lundell (15) celebrates a goal by Vladimir Tarasenko, in front of Boston Bruins' Derek Forbort (28) and Jeremy Swayman (1) during the second period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series, Friday, May 10, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Florida Panthers' Vladimir Tarasenko (10) celebrates his goal against the Boston Bruins with Oliver Ekman-Larsson (91), Evan Rodrigues (17), Anton Lundell (15) and Sam Bennett (9) during the second period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Friday, May 10, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

