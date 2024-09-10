Panthers signing edge rusher Charles Harris to bolster pass rush, AP source says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms on a contract with free agent edge rusher Charles Harris, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the team has not yet announced the move pending the outcome of a physical.

The 29-year-old Harris had a career-best 7 1/2 sacks in 2021 for the Detroit Lions but has been limited to seven starts and 19 games played the past two seasons because of injuries. He’s projected as an outside linebacker in defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero’s 3-4 scheme.