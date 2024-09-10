Nation & World News

Panthers signing edge rusher Charles Harris to bolster pass rush, AP source says

A person familiar with the situation says the Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms on a contract with free agent edge rusher Charles Harris
By STEVE REED – Associated Press
1 hour ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms on a contract with free agent edge rusher Charles Harris, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the team has not yet announced the move pending the outcome of a physical.

The 29-year-old Harris had a career-best 7 1/2 sacks in 2021 for the Detroit Lions but has been limited to seven starts and 19 games played the past two seasons because of injuries. He’s projected as an outside linebacker in defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero’s 3-4 scheme.

The Panthers are struggling the find a pass rush, and the potential season-ending knee injury to Pro Bowl defensive end Derrick Brown in Sunday's 47-10 season-opening loss to the New Orleans Saints won't help.

The Panthers are also expected to fill Brown’s position at some point.

Carolina traded away top edge rusher Brian Burns in the offseason and lost Frankie Luvu to free agency. They had hoped signing edge rushers Jadeveon Clowney and D.J. Wonnum in the offseason would help fill the void, but Wonnum opened the season on injured reserve, leaving the team thin at that position. No edge rusher other than Clowney on the roster had an NFL sack entering the season opener.

Harris was the 22nd overall pick of the 2017 draft by the Miami Dolphins.

