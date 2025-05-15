Panthers rout the Maple Leafs 6-1 to take a 3-2 series lead

Bobrovsky missed a chance for his second straight shutout when Nicholas Robertson swept the puck in with 1:06 left for Toronto's first goal in 143 minutes 25 seconds. After a 5-4 overtime victory Friday night in Game 3, Bobrovsky made 23 saves Sunday night in a 2-0 victory.

Joseph Woll stopped 20 of 25 shots for Toronto before giving way to Matt Murray after Greer's goal at 6:23 of the third. Murray made six saves on seven shots.

Ekblad opened the scoring with 5:22 left in the first period, firing a wrist shot past Woll off a scramble.

Kulikov began the second-period spree at 6:08 with a slap shot from the right point that Toronto's Scott Laughton inadvertently deflected past Woll.

Boqvist, back in the lineup in place of the injured Evan Rodrigues after being a healthy scratch for two games, scored with 9:55 remaining. Boqvist finished at the left post off San Reinhart's cross-ice feed. Mikkola made it 4-0 with 5:59 left with a slapper from the left side.

Rodrigues was hurt on a hit from Oliver Ekman-Larsson in Game 4 that drew an interference penalty. With Rodrigues out, Boqvist slotted into a spot alongside Reinhart and Aleksander Barkov.

Toronto added forwards Nick Robertson and David Kampf and sat Calle Jarnkrok and Pontus Holmberg. Robertson last played in Game 2 of the first round. Kampf dressed for the first time since April 2 when he was injured against Florida.

