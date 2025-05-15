Nation & World News
Panthers rout the Maple Leafs 6-1 to take a 3-2 series lead

Sergei Bobrovsky made 31 saves, three Florida defensemen scored and the Panthers routed the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-1 on Wednesday night to take a 3-2 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinal series
Florida Panthers' Aaron Ekblad (5) celebrates his goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs with Sam Reinhart (13) during first period NHL playoff hockey action in Toronto on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Updated 4 minutes ago

TORONTO (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 31 saves, three Florida defensemen scored and the Panthers routed the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-1 on Wednesday night to take a 3-2 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinal series.

The defending champion Panthers scored three times in a 7:53 span of the second period to pull away for their third straight victory. Game 6 is Friday night in Sunrise, Florida.

Jesper Boqvist returned to score his first career playoff goal and also had an assist, and defensemen Aaron Ekblad, Dmitry Kulikov and Niko Mikkola also scored in the first two periods. In the third, A.J. Greer had his first career playoff goal and Sam Bennett added his sixth of the playoffs.

Bobrovsky missed a chance for his second straight shutout when Nicholas Robertson swept the puck in with 1:06 left for Toronto's first goal in 143 minutes 25 seconds. After a 5-4 overtime victory Friday night in Game 3, Bobrovsky made 23 saves Sunday night in a 2-0 victory.

Joseph Woll stopped 20 of 25 shots for Toronto before giving way to Matt Murray after Greer's goal at 6:23 of the third. Murray made six saves on seven shots.

Ekblad opened the scoring with 5:22 left in the first period, firing a wrist shot past Woll off a scramble.

Kulikov began the second-period spree at 6:08 with a slap shot from the right point that Toronto's Scott Laughton inadvertently deflected past Woll.

Boqvist, back in the lineup in place of the injured Evan Rodrigues after being a healthy scratch for two games, scored with 9:55 remaining. Boqvist finished at the left post off San Reinhart's cross-ice feed. Mikkola made it 4-0 with 5:59 left with a slapper from the left side.

Rodrigues was hurt on a hit from Oliver Ekman-Larsson in Game 4 that drew an interference penalty. With Rodrigues out, Boqvist slotted into a spot alongside Reinhart and Aleksander Barkov.

Toronto added forwards Nick Robertson and David Kampf and sat Calle Jarnkrok and Pontus Holmberg. Robertson last played in Game 2 of the first round. Kampf dressed for the first time since April 2 when he was injured against Florida.

AP NHL playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Florida Panthers' Jonah Gadjovich (12) is held back by linesman Kiel Murchison (79) as he goes after Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Matt Murray (30) during third period NHL playoff hockey action in Toronto on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Maple Leafs' John Tavares (91) hits Florida Panthers' Aaron Ekblad (5) in front of teammate Sergei Bobrovsky (72) during third period NHL playoff hockey action in Toronto on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. Tavares received a roughing penalty on the play. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) pokes the puck away from Toronto Maple Leafs' John Tavares (91) as he tries to move past Panthers' Gustav Forsling (42) during first period NHL playoff hockey action in Toronto on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Florida Panthers' Jesper Boqvist (70) scores on Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll (60) during second period NHL playoff hockey action in Toronto on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

