Panthers rookie RB Jonathon Brooks inactive. Giants kicker Graham Gano is active

MUNICH (AP) — Carolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks' wait to make his NFL debut continues after he was listed as inactive for the team's game against the New York Giants in Germany on Sunday.

Brooks, a second-round draft pick, tore his ACL last November while playing for the Texas Longhorns and has not played since joining the Panthers. His next opportunity to play is in two weeks' time against the Kansas City Chiefs following the Panthers' bye week.

The Panthers said safety Jammie Robinson “returned to the United States Sunday morning to deal with a personal matter.”