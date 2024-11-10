Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Panthers rookie RB Jonathon Brooks inactive. Giants kicker Graham Gano is active

Carolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks’ wait to make his NFL debut continues after he was listed as inactive for the team’s game against the New York Giants in Germany
Carolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks (24) lifts a ball during a practice session in Munich, Germany, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. The Carolina Panthers are set to play the New York Giants in an NFL game at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Sunday Nov. 10. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

AP

AP

Carolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks (24) lifts a ball during a practice session in Munich, Germany, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. The Carolina Panthers are set to play the New York Giants in an NFL game at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Sunday Nov. 10. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) (AP)
By JAMES ELLINGWORTH – Associated Press
59 minutes ago

MUNICH (AP) — Carolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks' wait to make his NFL debut continues after he was listed as inactive for the team's game against the New York Giants in Germany on Sunday.

Brooks, a second-round draft pick, tore his ACL last November while playing for the Texas Longhorns and has not played since joining the Panthers. His next opportunity to play is in two weeks' time against the Kansas City Chiefs following the Panthers' bye week.

The Panthers said safety Jammie Robinson “returned to the United States Sunday morning to deal with a personal matter.”

The “home” team’s other inactives are: CB Shemar Bartholomew, LB Charles Harris, LT Ikem Ekwonu, TE Tommy Tremble, DT Jaden Crumedy.

The Giants have kicker Graham Gano available for the first time in more than two months after he was activated from the injured reserve Saturday.

Gano hasn't played since Sept. 15, when he was injured on the opening kickoff against the Washington Commanders.

Veteran Greg Joseph kicked in most of the Giants' games since then but an abdomen injury last week meant that Northern Irish rookie kicker Jude McAtamney made his NFL debut in a 27-22 loss to the Commanders.

Wide receiver Darius Slayton didn't travel to Germany because he was in concussion protocol, and rookie LB Darius Muasau was also inactive for Sunday's game. Muasau had been listed as questionable with a hamstring injury.

New York's other inactives: S Jason Pinnock, OL Jake Kubas, WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton, DL Jordon Riley, QB Tommy DeVito.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

AP

Christian McCaffrey expected to make season debut for 49ers this week
Placeholder Image

Miguel Martinez

Inactives: Cowboys at Falcons
Placeholder Image

AP

Packers QB Jordan Love available to face Lions while dealing with groin strain
Placeholder Image

AP

49ers running back Christian McCaffrey excited to make his season debut
The Latest
Placeholder Image

AP

Drones strike Moscow as top UK official highlights Russian casualties in Ukraine8m ago
Utah AD Mark Harlan blasts the Big 12 officiating crew after BYU rallies to beat the Utes8m ago
Opponents of ousted Bangladesh ex-premier Sheikh Hasina foil attempts to hold rally in...42m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

John Spink

Turnout in Georgia reached new high of nearly 5.3M voters
Atlanta Beltline buys notorious Elleven45 Lounge as part of Buckhead expansion
Weekend Predictions: Falcons win, Georgia and Georgia Tech lose