Nation & World News

Panthers reach Eastern Conference final for second straight year, eliminating Bruins in 6 games

The Florida Panthers will play the New York Rangers for a spot in the Stanley Cup Final
Boston Bruins' Jeremy Swayman (1) and Florida Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky (72) talk after the Panthers defeated the Bruins in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series, Friday, May 17, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Boston Bruins' Jeremy Swayman (1) and Florida Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky (72) talk after the Panthers defeated the Bruins in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series, Friday, May 17, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
By JIMMY GOLEN – Associated Press
2 minutes ago

BOSTON (AP) — Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice watched his team escape one breakaway after another and still manage to eliminate the Boston Bruins in six games.

So he didn’t want to overanalyze the team’s second straight trip to the Eastern Conference final.

"In truth, some of it's luck," Maurice said Friday night after Florida beat Boston 2-1 to win their second-round playoff series. "We gave up four 'A' chances in the second period that we just got lucky on that they didn't go in.

“And that’s kind of what it felt like on the bench: It didn’t feel in control; it didn’t feel methodical,” Maurice said. “Everybody had a plan, and then they spent the next six games trying to punch each other in the face.”

Defenseman Gustav Forsling scored the tiebreaking goal with 1:33 left, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 22 shots to help the Panthers knock the Bruins out of the playoffs for the second year in a row.

The Panthers advanced to the Eastern Conference final, where they will play the New York Rangers. Game 1 is Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden.

“I’m not doing that. I’m not doing anything with that,” Maurice said. “I need a day off.”

Anton Lundell scored for the Panthers and set up the game winner when his shot was deflected to the left side of the net. Forsling came in and beat Jeremy Swayman on the short side.

“I didn’t see it go in. I just saw someone else react. It was amazing,” said Forsling, who scored 10 goals this season — one of them a game winner. “I’m not usually the guy who scores the game-winning goal; I’m out there trying to defend. It’s nice to help your team win, but I’ll stick to defense.”

Florida won all three games in Boston this series and six straight playoff games at the TD Garden. The Panthers also beat the record-setting Bruins last year on their way to the Stanley Cup Final, where they lost to the Las Vegas Golden Knights.

“I would pay money to watch Boston and Florida play. If we did 82 games, there would be nothing left of these men. But it is hard and fast, highly skilled at times and brutal and violent at times,” Maurice said. “It is all of the best part of hockey, the Bruins series.”

Swayman stopped 26 shots for the Bruins. Pavel Zacha scored to give Boston a 1-0 lead late in the first period, but it was unable to beat Bobrovsky again. In the series, the Panthers outshot the Bruins 198-135.

Florida tied it with seven minutes left in the second, after a scramble in front of the Boston net that left DeBrusk on the ice. Lundell swooped into the slot and swept the puck past Swayman.

With the game tied and about three minutes remaining, Aleksander Barkov blocked a shot by David Pastrnak on a wide-open net.

“You want to talk about the highs and lows of emotions on the bench? That’s a gaping net and a legitimate block,” Maurice said. “We end up scoring the goal. It’s a little bit of chaos down there. ... So it was quite the roller coaster.”

Boston missed several chances to add to its lead in the second period, including a breakaway by Pastrnak in the opening seconds.

“There are too many possible inflection points when you look at the Florida-Boston games for me to be that arrogant to sit here and say ‘well this is how we did it.’ I have no idea,” Maurice said. “You could take the last six wins that we have and we could lose every single one of them.”

___

AP NHL playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery, left, talks with Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice, right, after the Panthers defeated the Bruins in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series, Friday, May 17, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Florida Panthers' Dmitry Kulikov (7) and Nick Cousins (21) celebrate with Sergei Bobrovsky (72) in front of Sam Bennett (9) and Carter Verhaeghe (23) after defeating the Boston Bruins in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series, Friday, May 17, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Florida Panthers' Gustav Forsling (42) celebrates after his go-ahead goal with teammates on the bench, including Vladimir Tarasenko (10), during the third period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Boston Bruins, Friday, May 17, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Florida Panthers' Gustav Forsling (42) scores the go-ahead goal against Boston Bruins' Jeremy Swayman (1) as Bruins' Parker Wotherspoon (29) defends during the third period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series, Friday, May 17, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Florida Panthers' Brandon Montour (62) battles Boston Bruins' Morgan Geekie (39) and Jake DeBrusk (74) for the puck during the first period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series, Friday, May 17, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Florida Panthers' Brandon Montour (62) checks Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand (63) during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Friday, May 17, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Florida Panthers' Anton Lundell (15) celebrates his goal against the Boston Bruins with Dmitry Kulikov (7) and Matthew Tkachuk (19) during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Friday, May 17, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Turnout rises in Georgia primary heading into election day1h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Woman fatally shot in drive-by shooting in NW Atlanta
1h ago

Credit: Courtesy of Clark Atlanta University

Legally blind Clark Atlanta student charts a path to medical school

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

UPS, Coke and Home Depot shareholders try to force DEI changes

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

UPS, Coke and Home Depot shareholders try to force DEI changes

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Ossoff receives long-awaited updates on post office woes
The Latest
Poland invests $2.5 billion into fortifying border with Russia and Belarus
14m ago
Scheffler looks to the weekend after a long, strange day at the PGA Championship
23m ago
Widespread power outages from deadly Houston storm raise new risk: hot weather
33m ago
Featured

8 places to meet people that aren’t dating apps or bars
15 things to do this weekend: Fests in Virginia-Highland, Roswell
Jimmy Carter’s church in rural South Georgia names its first woman pastor