Panthers RB McCaffrey out for the season with ankle injury

Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Duke Riley (45) grabs Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Credit: Wilfredo Lee

National & World News
By STEVE REED, Associated Press
32 minutes ago
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey will miss the remainder of the season with an ankle injury

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey will miss the remainder of the season with an ankle injury.

McCaffrey had an MRI on Monday that revealed the injury was severe enough to put him on injured reserve. Because of his anticipated recovery time and given that it would be his second time on IR, the news means McCaffrey will miss out on Carolina’s final five regular-season games following its bye week.

The 2017 first-round draft pick was injured in the first half of Carolina’s 33-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins and played only sparingly in the second half.

It's the second straight year McCaffrey has ended the season on injured reserve. He played in just three games last season.

Since becoming the NFL’s highest-paid running back with a four-year, $64 million contract after the 2019 season, McCaffrey will have missed 23 of 33 games in the last two seasons due to injuries.

The 2019 All-Pro had 421 yards on 68 carries and a touchdown the past four weeks. He finished the season with 442 yard and a touchdown, and 37 catches for 343 yards and a touchdown.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey celebrates after scoring against the Washington Football Team during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Credit: Rusty Jones

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey celebrates after scoring against the Washington Football Team during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey celebrates after scoring against the Washington Football Team during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Credit: Rusty Jones

Credit: Rusty Jones

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) aims a pass as running back Christian McCaffrey (22) defends, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) aims a pass as running back Christian McCaffrey (22) defends, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) aims a pass as running back Christian McCaffrey (22) defends, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Credit: Wilfredo Lee

