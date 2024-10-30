Nation & World News
Panthers QB Bryce Young to start in Week 9 as the Saints anticipate Derek Carr's return

Bryce Young is scheduled to get his second straight start on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, who expect to have Derek Carr return under center for the first time since Week 5
AP

AP

By STEVE REED – Associated Press
27 minutes ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Bryce Young is scheduled to get his second straight start on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, who expect to have Derek Carr return under center for the first time since Week 5.

Andy Dalton was a full participant in practice on Wednesday, but Carolina coach Dave Canales said he wanted to err on the side of caution and give Dalton another week to recover from the thumb injury he suffered in a car accident last week.

Dalton will be the team’s No. 2 quarterback this week.

Carr practiced on Wednesday for the first time since injuring an oblique muscle at Kansas City on Oct. 7.

Saints coach Dennis Allen says Carr was on "a little bit of a pitch count."

“I'm really encouraged by what I saw today,” Allen said while discussing Carr's form. “Signs are optimistic for this weekend.”

Young is 2-17 as an NFL starter, including 0-3 this season.

He struggled in Carolina’s season opener at New Orleans, going 13 of 30 passing for 161 yards with two interceptions in a game the Panthers fell behind 30-0 in the first half.

Young threw two touchdown passes last week against the Denver Broncos, but the Panthers lost 28-14.

Carr has missed three straight games — all losses for the Saints, who are in the midst of a six-game skid, their longest since 2005.

Rookie Spencer Rattler started in Carr's place but New Orleans lost all three games by 18 or more points. Fellow Saints reserve QB Jake Haener is expected to serve as Carr's backup this week, Allen said.

AP Sports Writer Brett Martel in New Orleans contributed to this report.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

AP

AP

AP

AP

AP

AP

