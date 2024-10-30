Panthers QB Bryce Young to start in Week 9 as the Saints anticipate Derek Carr's return

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Bryce Young is scheduled to get his second straight start on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, who expect to have Derek Carr return under center for the first time since Week 5.

Andy Dalton was a full participant in practice on Wednesday, but Carolina coach Dave Canales said he wanted to err on the side of caution and give Dalton another week to recover from the thumb injury he suffered in a car accident last week.

Dalton will be the team’s No. 2 quarterback this week.