Panthers' McCaffrey out multiple weeks with ankle sprain

"He was upset that he wasn't out there at the end to help us," Rhule said.

In two games this season McCaffrey has run for 156 yards and four touchdowns and caught seven passes for 67 yards.

The loss of McCaffrey is a huge blow for the Panthers' offense.

He was the team's best offensive playmaker in 2019, becoming only the third player in NFL history to eclipse 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in the same season. The Panthers rewarded the fourth-year running back with a four-year, $64 million contract making him the highest-paid running back in the league.

Rhule said Davis is a “starting tailback in the National Football League and was ready to play. He will play well in Christian's absence.”

Rhule said the offense won't change with Davis in the starting lineup.

“He made the most of his opportunities on Sunday,” Rhule said.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White (45) takes down Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken) Credit: Jason Behnken Credit: Jason Behnken

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) scores against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken) Credit: Jason Behnken Credit: Jason Behnken