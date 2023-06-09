X

Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk leaves Stanley Cup Final Game 3 after big hit

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk was sidelined early in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday night after a big hit from Vegas Golden Knights forward Keegan Kolesar.

Kolesar delivered an open-ice hit on Tkachuk six minutes in. Tkachuk stumbled as he was trying to get up and skate to the bench.

He talked to a trainer on the bench before going back on the ice for the start of a Florida power play. Tkachuk went down the tunnel not long after and did not return before the end of the first period.

It was not immediately clear if one of the NHL's concussion spotters pulled Tkachuk, or if the 25-year-old did not feel right.

After being named a finalist for the Hart Trophy as league MVP during the regular season, Tkachuk has been Florida's best skater on its improbable run from the last team to qualify for the playoffs and No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference to the final. He had the primary assist on Brandon Montour's goal that opened the scoring 4:08 in.

That was just Tkachuk's second point of the series, fewer than his three misconducts.

With Tkachuk unavailable, Florida gave up a tying goal on a Vegas power play with 3:57 left in the first. The Golden Knights lead the best-of-seven series 2-0.

AP NHL playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

