Panthers make Jaycee Horn the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL with $100M deal, AP source says

CHARLOTTE N.C. (AP) — Jaycee Horn has agreed to a four-year contract extension with the Carolina Panthers worth $100 million, including $70 million in guaranteed money, making him the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the team has not released the terms of the contract.

The Panthers announced on their website that Horn has agreed to terms, but did not release his compensation.