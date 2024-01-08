Panthers fire GM Scott Fitterer after finishing with NFL-worst 2-15 record

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have fired general manager Scott Fitterer one day after the team finished with an NFL-worst 2-15 record.

The Panthers will now be looking for a head coach and a general manager this offseason.

“As we move forward with the new direction for our franchise, I have made the decision that Scott Fitterer will no longer serve as our general manager,” Panthers owner David Tepper said in statement Monday. “I appreciate Scott’s efforts and wish the best for him and his family.”