Panthers face challenge of back-to-back on brink of sweep

Credit reigning playoff MVP goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy and his Lightning teammates who are blocking shots, but for whatever reason the situation is dire for the Panthers. Only four teams in league history have come back to win a best-of-seven series when trailing 3-0.

Players hope the quick turnaround is a benefit because there's no time to dwell on the unlikelihood of a comeback.

“We’ll wake up, new day and we can do it,” top winger Jonathan Huberdeau said. "We know we can do it. We have that kind of team. We have resilience. We showed it all year, so why not do it right now?”

The Lightning have dominated in nearly every facet of the game even without injured No. 1 center Brayden Point.

“They have more will and more desire than we do,” Brunette said. "They’re a tough team to come back on. And we kind of fell behind here this whole series and we haven’t found that extra gear from behind, which we found all year. But you have to play one game to bring it home and keep it alive.”

The Panthers had an NHL-best 29 comeback victories during the regular season. They also won four or more consecutive games seven times, including 13 in a row down the stretch.

That streak ended with a loss to Tampa Bay, which is on the verge of reaching the Eastern Conference final for a fourth time in five seasons.

“As these series go on, everybody’s getting banged up,” coach Jon Cooper said. "And so you want the rest. We got the rest for a couple days, and now there is no rest. The only thing is, it’s the same for both teams.”

AVALANCHE at BLUES, Colorado leads 2-1 (9:30 p.m., TNT)

Injuries continue to play a role in the rugged series out west between Colorado and St. Louis.

The Avalanche lost speedy defenseman Samuel Girard for the remainder of the playoffs with a broken sternum caused by a hit from Ivan Barbashev, and the Blues will be without goalie Jordan Binnington for the rest of this series after he was injured in a collision with Nazem Kadri.

"Any time you lose a guy, your team’s going to be upset about it," Blues coach Craig Berube said. “It’s just more motivation.”

Jack Johnson, Kurtis MacDermid and Ryan Murray are Colorado's options to replace Girard, a testament to general manager Joe Sakic building blue line depth for when it matters most.

Ville Husso figures to start — again — for St. Louis after being their No. 1 in net to begin the playoffs before he was replaced by Binnington. The team has also recalled Charlie Lindgren, who went 5-0-0 with a 1.22 goals-against average and .958 save percentage in five appearances during the season.

For now, it appears to be Husso's net, and the Blues are fine with that.

“He’s just a kid who seems pretty unflappable,” defenseman Robert Bortuzzo said. "As a team, we know what we’ve got back there. We’re very comfortable.”

AP Sports Writer Fred Goodall in Tampa and freelance writer David Solomon in St. Louis contributed.

Caption Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Corey Perry (10) celebrates in front of Florida Panthers center Noel Acciari (55) after Perry scored during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Sunday, May 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara

Caption Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) celebrates with the team after defeating the Florida Panthers during Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Sunday, May 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara

Caption Florida Panthers interim head coach Andrew Brunette reacts after the Tampa Bay Lightning scored a goal during the third period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Sunday, May 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara

Caption Colorado Avalanche's Samuel Girard (49) is helped off the ice by teammate J.T. Compher (37) and a trainer after being injured during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the St. Louis Blues Saturday, May 21, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson

Caption St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) is checked on by a trainer after being injured during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Colorado Avalanche Saturday, May 21, 2022, in St. Louis. Binnington left the game. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson

Caption Colorado Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin (13) handles the puck as St. Louis Blues' Calle Rosen (43) defends during the third period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Saturday, May 21, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson